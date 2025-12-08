King Charles celebrates in new message after Prince Harry legal win

King Charles extended greetings in a delightful message after Prince Harry's chances to visit with the Sussexes' family increased.

On December 8, the official social media channels of the royal family celebrated the victory of Lando Norris, a British racing car driver, who became the 2025 Formula 1 World Champion.

The monarch's team reshared F1's official post announcing Lando as the winner. The message alongside the post reads, "Congratulations to @lando on winning the F1 Drivers' World Championship."

It is important to note that it was the first post made by the royal family after the Duke of Sussex's plea for reassessment was approved by the Home Office.

For the unversed, after facing a security threat in September during his UK visit, Harry penned a letter to Home Secretary Shabana Mahmood, urging her to look into the decision of Ravec.

The Home Office had ordered a review of the decision, which took away Harry's 24-hour armed police protection following his royal exit.