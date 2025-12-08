Princess Eugenie and Beatrice targeted with investigation as Andrew’s shadow looms over

December 08, 2025
Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie’s former London home has found itself back in the spotlight and not for its royal décor.
A new investigation has revealed that Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor secured the plush St James’s Palace flat for his daughters at a bargain price so unbelievable it could make even London’s savviest renters weep.
According to the report, Andrew paid just £1,600 a month for the four-bedroom apartment that looks more like the cost of a parking space in central London than a palace residence.
Comparable properties within St James’s Palace were commanding around £20,000 per month, making the royal’s arrangement less of a discount and more of a royal miracle.
Over 14 years, the deal is estimated to have saved Andrew as much as £3.1 million, the Mail on Sunday reports and it marks the second eyebrow raising revelation about his royal real estate portfolio.
The first, being his rent-free life at the sprawling, 30-room Royal Lodge thanks to a 75-year lease that only requires the princely sum of “one peppercorn” a year if anyone bothers to ask for it.
Taxpayers funded a £250,000 refurbishment when Andrew took the lease in 2008, transforming the apartment’s two reception rooms and modern kitchen into a stylish royal bolt-hole.
Apartment 29A was advertised in 2015 for £20,000 per month, reflecting the sky high demand and even higher prices associated with such prime royal real estate.
A public accounts committee inquiry is set to examine lease deals across the Crown Estate and Andrew could find more than one housing arrangement under the parliamentary microscope.