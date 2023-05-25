 
menu menu menu
Royals
Thursday May 25, 2023
By
Web Desk

Prince William, Kate Middleton have ‘big burden’ to keep royal family relevant

By
Web Desk

Thursday May 25, 2023

Prince William and Kate Middleton now have big responsibilities lying ahead of them as King Charles continues to his efforts to slim down the monarchy.

PR and reputation management expert Eric Schiffer highlighted the Prince and Princess of Wales are young enough to be relatable to the young crowd, making sure they are keeping the royal family relevant.

Royal watchers noted that portrait from the Coronation of King Charles depicted how only four members of the working Royal Family are under 70.

Commenting on claims that the Firm is giving an image that’s too old for young people, Schiffer told Express.co.uk, “No, because you have William and he is still within that age gap where he can relate to Gen Z and Millennials. And they’re pivoting towards that.”

He continued, “I anticipate that there’ll be an even greater focus by William and Kate to build a greater emotional connection [to younger generations]. Yes, there’s a big burden, but they are also capable people and William benefits from a lot of popularity in Britain.”

Schiffer also explained that William “just needs to make sure that it translates to the future generations of Britain and the world and that will come by focusing on issues that matter to young people.”

Prince William and Kate Middleton have been active in promoting causes related to mental health over the past decade, which is an important issue relating to the younger generation.

Moreover, the Waleses are very involved parents, with Kate personally picking and dropping her children to school. According to the expert, this quality makes them “very relatable.”

“They are in a great position to keep the monarchy extremely relevant,” surmised Schiffer.

More From Royals:

Prince William concerned for Prince Harry’s safety

Prince William concerned for Prince Harry’s safety
Royals urged ‘step in’ for Prince Harry on basis of familiar protection fears video

Royals urged ‘step in’ for Prince Harry on basis of familiar protection fears
Princess Charlotte already ‘taking charge’ at public royal events video

Princess Charlotte already ‘taking charge’ at public royal events

Why Princess Anne’s sapphire engagement is rarely seen in appearances video

Why Princess Anne’s sapphire engagement is rarely seen in appearances
King Charles, royal family warned of serious threats

King Charles, royal family warned of serious threats
Prince Harry likely to suffer fresh blow as case against him proceeds in US

Prince Harry likely to suffer fresh blow as case against him proceeds in US
Kate Middleton, William 'star' power to be used by King Charles: 'Natural appeal' video

Kate Middleton, William 'star' power to be used by King Charles: 'Natural appeal'
Prince Harry 'sad' nighttime routine shows he is 'depressed' after US move video

Prince Harry 'sad' nighttime routine shows he is 'depressed' after US move
King Charles arrives in Northern Ireland for first visit since coronation

King Charles arrives in Northern Ireland for first visit since coronation
Kate Middleton accused of ‘overshadowing’ King Charles video

Kate Middleton accused of ‘overshadowing’ King Charles
Prince Harry ‘still reeling’ from ‘hurtful’ NYC car chase reactions: Source video

Prince Harry ‘still reeling’ from ‘hurtful’ NYC car chase reactions: Source
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry acting like ‘media clowns’ video

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry acting like ‘media clowns’