PTI leader Ejaz Chaudhry rearrested shortly after release from Adiala Jail

Police officials stop PTI leader Ejaz Chaudhry from entering the Election Commission of Pakistan's Islamabad office on October 21, 2022. — INP

PTI senator taken away by officials in private vehicle after re-arrest.

Ejaz Chaudhry was arrested under Maintenance of Public Order.

Thousands of workers have been arrested since May 9 vandalism.

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Additional Secretary General Senator Ejaz Chaudhry was rearrested from Rawalpindi's Adiala Jail Thursday, shortly after his release.

He was released on the order of the Islamabad High Court (IHC), which had declared his arrest under Section 3 of the Maintenance of Public Ordinance (MPO) as illegal.

As his family waited outside the jail for his release, the PTI senator was rearrested after exiting from the back gate and taken away by security officials in a private vehicle.

Chaudhry was arrested along with other senior party leaders after violent countrywide protests following Chairman Imran Khan's arrest in the Al-Qadir Trust case on May 9.

During the days-long protests, which ended only after Khan's release, enraged PTI workers attacked private and public properties, including military installations — the Lahore Corps Commander House or Jinnah House and the General Headquarters (GHQ) entrance.

Separately, an audio leak allegedly featuring Chaudhry had come to the fore in which he could be heard telling another person — believed to be his son Ali Chaudhry — that the protesters had ransacked the Corps Commander House and everything in the house including the flowerpots had been destroyed.

He added that three people also sustained bullet injuries.

Thousands of PTI workers and leaders were arrested following the May 9 vandalism and Chief of Army Staff General Asim Munir has announced that the legal process to try all those involved in the attacks on military installations under the Pakistan Army Act and the Official Secrets Act has begun.

Earlier this week, PTI Vice Chairman Shah Mahmood Qureshi, who was released from Adiala Jail on the IHC's order, was also rearrested shortly afterwards.

A slew of leaders has been leaving the PTI since the May 9 violence, including senior vice presidents Fawad Chaudhry and Shireen Mazari. Separately, secretary general Asad Umar also announced Wednesday that he was stepping down from the position and would no longer be a part of the core committee as well.