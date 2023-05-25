 
menu menu menu
pakistan
Thursday May 25, 2023
By
Web Desk

PTI leader Ejaz Chaudhry rearrested shortly after release from Adiala Jail

By
Web Desk

Thursday May 25, 2023

Police officials stop PTI leader Ejaz Chaudhry from entering the Election Commission of Pakistans Islamabad office on October 21, 2022. — INP
Police officials stop PTI leader Ejaz Chaudhry from entering the Election Commission of Pakistan's Islamabad office on October 21, 2022. — INP

  • PTI senator taken away by officials in private vehicle after re-arrest.
  • Ejaz Chaudhry was arrested under Maintenance of Public Order.
  • Thousands of workers have been arrested since May 9 vandalism.

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Additional Secretary General Senator Ejaz Chaudhry was rearrested from Rawalpindi's Adiala Jail Thursday, shortly after his release.

He was released on the order of the Islamabad High Court (IHC), which had declared his arrest under Section 3 of the Maintenance of Public Ordinance (MPO) as illegal.

As his family waited outside the jail for his release, the PTI senator was rearrested after exiting from the back gate and taken away by security officials in a private vehicle.

Chaudhry was arrested along with other senior party leaders after violent countrywide protests following Chairman Imran Khan's arrest in the Al-Qadir Trust case on May 9. 

During the days-long protests, which ended only after Khan's release, enraged PTI workers attacked private and public properties, including military installations — the Lahore Corps Commander House or Jinnah House and the General Headquarters (GHQ) entrance.

Separately, an audio leak allegedly featuring Chaudhry had come to the fore in which he could be heard telling another person — believed to be his son Ali Chaudhry — that the protesters had ransacked the Corps Commander House and everything in the house including the flowerpots had been destroyed.

He added that three people also sustained bullet injuries.

Thousands of PTI workers and leaders were arrested following the May 9 vandalism and Chief of Army Staff General Asim Munir has announced that the legal process to try all those involved in the attacks on military installations under the Pakistan Army Act and the Official Secrets Act has begun.

Earlier this week, PTI Vice Chairman Shah Mahmood Qureshi, who was released from Adiala Jail on the IHC's order, was also rearrested shortly afterwards.

A slew of leaders has been leaving the PTI since the May 9 violence, including senior vice presidents Fawad Chaudhry and Shireen Mazari. Separately, secretary general Asad Umar also announced Wednesday that he was stepping down from the position and would no longer be a part of the core committee as well. 

More From Pakistan:

Yasmin Rashid, Mehmoodur Rasheed, Sarfaraz Cheema 'not leaving' PTI

Yasmin Rashid, Mehmoodur Rasheed, Sarfaraz Cheema 'not leaving' PTI
Jinnah House attack: Ex-PTI MPA among 16 handed over to army for trial

Jinnah House attack: Ex-PTI MPA among 16 handed over to army for trial
No difference between May 9 rioters and terrorists: PM Shehbaz

No difference between May 9 rioters and terrorists: PM Shehbaz
After launching buses dedicated for women, Sindh govt to introduce pink taxis

After launching buses dedicated for women, Sindh govt to introduce pink taxis
US Congressmen’s letter to Antony Blinken ‘contains distorted facts’: Pakistan

US Congressmen’s letter to Antony Blinken ‘contains distorted facts’: Pakistan
Negative forces will become active if elections are delayed: CJP Bandial

Negative forces will become active if elections are delayed: CJP Bandial
‘Efforts’ underway to arrest Parvez Elahi after bail cancellation

‘Efforts’ underway to arrest Parvez Elahi after bail cancellation

We should've been informed 'it was all politics': IHC on Shireen Mazari's rearrest

We should've been informed 'it was all politics': IHC on Shireen Mazari's rearrest
Govt reappoints Irfan Qadir as SAPM on accountability

Govt reappoints Irfan Qadir as SAPM on accountability
Nation observes 'Youm-e-Takreem Shuhada’ to pay rich tribute to martyrs video

Nation observes 'Youm-e-Takreem Shuhada’ to pay rich tribute to martyrs
Plan to attack military installations originated from Zaman Park, geofencing records show

Plan to attack military installations originated from Zaman Park, geofencing records show
PM Shehbaz reiterates resolve to bring May 9 rioters to justice

PM Shehbaz reiterates resolve to bring May 9 rioters to justice