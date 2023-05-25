 
Thursday May 25, 2023
By
Web Desk

‘Imran Khan is going to apply for political asylum in US very soon’

Former prime minister Imran Khan. — AFP/File
Minister of State for Poverty Alleviation and Social Safety Faisal Karim Kundi said Thursday that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Kahn would soon seek asylum in the United States.

“I am going to give you guys some news that I have received through my sources: Imran Khan will soon apply for political asylum in America,” Kundi, who is also an office bearer of the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP), told journalists.

Khan’s party has been feeling the heat of the state’s might after his party workers burnt and smashed military installations, including the General Headquarters in Rawalpindi, after his arrest on May 9 — a day the army dubbed as “Black Day”.

Several party leaders and thousands of workers have been rounded up in connection with the violent protests and the army has insisted that the people involved in attacks on military installations be tried under the Pakistan Army Act and the Official Secrets Act.

A close aide of Khan, Asad Umar, has relinquished his posts of secretary general and core committee member, citing the ongoing situation.

Several party leaders and lawmakers — including Shireen Mazari, Aamir Mehmood Kiani, Malik Amin Aslam, Mahmood Moulvi, Aftab Siddiqui, Fayyazul Hassan Chohan among others — have publicly denounced the attacks on the state installations and announced leaving the former ruling party since the May 9 vandalism.

Defence Minister Khawaja Asif said the federal government was considering imposing a ban on the PTI after receiving evidence that the party’s supporters carried out “pre-planned” and “coordinated” attacks on public properties and military installations.

In his presser, Kundi said: “Soon, we will see news flashing on our TV screens that Imran Khan has applied for political asylum.”

“I want US congressmen to ask Imran Khan about the cases pending against him in America and Britain. That’s why, Khan isn’t able to go to the UK, but he’s trying to escape to America.”

