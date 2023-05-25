Basketball star Jordan‘s 1992 jersey sells for over $3 million

US basketball player Michael Jordan (2nd R) flashes a victory sign as he stands with team mates Larry Bird (L), Scottie Pippen and Clyde Drexler (R), nicknamed the "Dream Team" after winning the Olympic gold in Barcelona, Spain on August 8, 1992. — Reuters

One of basketball star Michael Jordan‘s Dream Team jerseys from the 1992 Barcelona Olympics sold for $3.03 million, it emerged on Thursday.



The auction was run by Goldin, an online collectibles marketplace.

The US basketball team, nicknamed "The Dream Team", brought together some of the best players of all time, including Jordan, Larry Bird and Magic Johnson, when NBA players were first allowed to compete at the Olympics. The US easily won the gold medal in Barcelona.

The particular jersey worn by Jordan in the semi-final round against Lithuania was included in an auction featuring signed jerseys from all 12 members of the team.

Another jersey worn by Jordan during the opening game of the 1998 NBA Finals was sold at an auction in September for over $10 million, setting a new record as the most expensive piece of game-worn sports memorabilia in history.

— With additional input from Reuters