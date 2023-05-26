 
menu menu menu
pakistan
Friday May 26, 2023
By
Web Desk

US to expand clean energy cooperation with Pakistan: Blome

By
Web Desk

Friday May 26, 2023

US Ambassador Donald Blome gestures during his visit to a power plant. — Provided by US Embassy
US Ambassador Donald Blome gestures during his visit to a power plant. — Provided by US Embassy

KARACHI: Ambassador Donald Blome Friday said the US was resolved to expand its technical cooperation with Pakistan to promote clean energy and assist the country in its transition towards renewable resources.

Blome said this during his visit to Thatta, Jhimpir, the wind corridor, as part of the US-Pakistan Green Alliance framework that aims to further strengthen the bilateral partnership between our two countries. 

Under the framework, the US is engaged with partners throughout Pakistan to support clean energy and sustainable water management in the country.

“I’m incredibly pleased to be able to travel through Sindh province today and meet with our partners supporting the US-Pakistan ‘Green Alliance’ framework,” said Ambassador Blome.

“This trip is a chance to see and highlight US investment in the region, and how it is focused on supporting Pakistan as it strengthens climate resilience, pursues energy transformation, and fosters inclusive economic growth.

US Ambassador Donald Blome speaks to a power plant official during his visit. — Provided by US Embassy
US Ambassador Donald Blome speaks to a power plant official during his visit. — Provided by US Embassy

In Jhimpir, Ambassador Blome visited the USAID-funded power grid station and the US International Development Finance Corporation-funded Hawa Energy Limited wind power project.

The plant contributes 50 megawatts (MW) of renewable energy to Pakistan’s national grid, enough to power more than 10,000 homes.

He also visited the Center for Advanced Studies in Water at Mehran University of Engineering and Technology – initially established through a $12 million cooperative agreement between Mehran University and USAID – where he discussed the partnerships between US and Pakistani universities that strengthen research in water and environment-related fields.

“The ‘Green Alliance’ framework is helping us jointly meet the climate, energy, water, and economic needs of the present and future,” Blome said in the same statement.

During his visit to Karachi, Ambassador Blome toured a US government-funded UNICEF project, where he was able to see how a solar-powered reverse osmosis desalination plant installed at the community mosque is making a positive difference in the lives of Afghan refugees and Pakistani host community members.

He observed mobile nutrition screening and heard how the project is helping children and pregnant and nursing mothers from the surrounding area, which does not have a local health clinic.

He also congratulated recent graduates at the Vocational Training Institute for Women, where UNHCR, through US funding, supports skills training for Afghan refugees and Pakistani host community women.

Ambassador Blome also visited Makli graveyard, one of the largest historic burial grounds in the world. He visited the site with the Sindh Minister of Culture and a representative of the Heritage Foundation to see the results of the $260,000 Ambassadors Fund for Cultural Preservation (AFCP) project to preserve and stabilize the 400-year-old tombs of Sultan Ibrahim and Amir Sultan Muhammad, two of the most prominent structures at Makli Hill.

During the past 20 years, the AFCP has provided $7.1 million to support 32 projects conserving, preserving, and restoring Pakistan’s rich cultural heritage.

More From Pakistan:

Medical report declares Imran Khan alcoholic, drug abuser, rules out leg fracture: Patel

Medical report declares Imran Khan alcoholic, drug abuser, rules out leg fracture: Patel
As PTI exodus continues, Murad Raas becomes latest to jump ship

As PTI exodus continues, Murad Raas becomes latest to jump ship
Shehzad Roy calls on PM Shehbaz at Sindh Governor House

Shehzad Roy calls on PM Shehbaz at Sindh Governor House
Babar Awan 'departs for London' amid PTI exodus

Babar Awan 'departs for London' amid PTI exodus
Weather to get pleasant as rain expected in Karachi, other cities

Weather to get pleasant as rain expected in Karachi, other cities

Govt to re-launch laptop scheme for youth, announces SAPM Shaza

Govt to re-launch laptop scheme for youth, announces SAPM Shaza
WATCH: Ginormous carcass of 42-foot blue whale found off Pakistan coast video

WATCH: Ginormous carcass of 42-foot blue whale found off Pakistan coast
Jahangir Tareen decides to establish new political party

Jahangir Tareen decides to establish new political party
May 9 vandalism: ‘Only 6 cases being processed to be tried in military courts,’ says minister

May 9 vandalism: ‘Only 6 cases being processed to be tried in military courts,’ says minister
Imran Khan, Bushra Bibi benefited from UK NCA £190m deal: Spotlight on Corruption

Imran Khan, Bushra Bibi benefited from UK NCA £190m deal: Spotlight on Corruption
'No plans to travel abroad': Imran Khan says after being placed on no-fly list

'No plans to travel abroad': Imran Khan says after being placed on no-fly list
Audio leaks commission: Govt objects to CJP Bandial's inclusion in bench

Audio leaks commission: Govt objects to CJP Bandial's inclusion in bench