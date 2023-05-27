'The game is over,' Maryam tells Imran

PML-N Senior Vice President Maryam Nawaz addressing a public gathering in Vehari, on May 26, 2023, in this still taken from a video. — YouTube/GeoNews

Maryam Nawaz says Imran Khan is mastermind of May 9 “terrorism”.

"This terrorist plan was made in Zaman Park," Maryam alleges.

Accuses Khan of committing "great cruelties" when he was in power.

Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) Senior Vice President Maryam Nawaz told Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan Friday that the "game is over" following an exodus of his party's senior members.



She made the comment in a fiery speech in Vehari while addressing the PML-N's youth convention. During her address, she talked about the incidents on May 9 — the day on which the PTI chief was arrested, triggering violent protests countrywide.



Taking a jibe at the PTI over leaders’ mass departure, Maryam said that there were ques of those quitting the party.

The PTI leaders' exodus started when the security forces launched a crackdown against the party following the attacks on the civil and military institutions, including the General Headquarters in Rawalpindi and the Lahore Corps Commander’s House (Jinnah House).

Over 70 lawyers and leaders from the party have parted ways with the PTI so for following the May 9 mayhem.

“How will the people stand when the leader himself is a jackal?” she criticised the former prime minister, who was removed from office via a vote of no confidence in April last year.

“Your people are revealing that Imran Khan is the mastermind of May 9 [incidents]” she added.

The PML-N senior vice president said that Khan was the mastermind of the May 9 “terrorism” but his workers are facing anti-terrorism court.

She said that Khan took his wife, Bushra Bibi, to court covered with sheets but he used other women as vanguards. Khan and his wife were covered with white sheets as they arrived at the Lahore High Court on May 15 in the Al-Qadir Trust case.

She urged the people not to ruin their children by following this "fitna [Khan]". Speaking on the occasion, The PML-N leader congratulated the people for getting rid of “fitna”.

Speaking about the May 9 incidents, Maryam expressed: "My heart cries tears of blood over the events that happened on May 9. I dedicate this meeting to martyrs and their parents, children and widows," expressed Maryam.

Berating the former prime minister, Maryam — who is also PML-N's chief organiser — alleged: "This terrorist plan was made in Zaman Park. The May 9 attacks were pre-planned."

"Why didn't the groups of people attack the shopping centre in front of the Corps Commander's House?" she questioned, alleging that "mastermind" Khan had instructed the protesters on where to attack.

The PML-N's vice president said that the May 9 incident was an "attack on Pakistan Army", adding that the former premier was being assisted by his "facilitators".

Maryam further said that "a conspiracy was [hatched] to remove then-director general of Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) Asim Munir from his position" and that the PTI's Azadi March last year was also planned to stop his appointment as army chief.

The PML-N senior vice president also said that a politician is not afraid of prison but a thief is.



She accused Khan of committing "great cruelties" when he was in power, adding that PML-N "does not believe in political victimisation".

“He [Khan] thought he will turn the tide [in his side’s favour] by dissolving the assemblies. He thought he will turn the tide [in his side’s favour] by attacking the army [installations]."