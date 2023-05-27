Shadab Khan to take a few days' rest post injury

Shadab Khan (right) seen while colliding with Nathan McAndrew while trying to take a catch between Sussex and Somerset on May 26, 2023. — AFP

Pakistani all-rounder Shadab Khan on Saturday said that he will take a few days' rest to recover from the neck injury he sustained during the match between Sussex Sharks and Somerset at the ongoing T20 Vitality Blast.



The 24-year-old cricketer was making his Vitality Blast debut with Sussex CCC when he had a nasty collision with his teammate, Nathan McAndrew, in an attempt to take a catch during his first match.

The cricketer took to Twitter to tell his fans about his injury, saying that he was now better and doing well. He said that he had undergone concussion tests and now he will rest for a few days.

Shadab also thanked his fans and followers for their prayers and support after he sustained an injury.

"Alhamdulilah I am better and feeling good. My concussion tests are all done. As a precaution I will take rest for a few days. Thank you for all your prayers and support," the spinner wrote on the microblogging side.

As per reports, the collision between Shadab and McAndrew occurred on the fourth ball of the seventh over when Somerset's Tom Kohler-Cadmore top-edged a delivery over extra cover.

He went through a concussion protocol before being sent off-field. The cricketer's condition was being continuously monitored since then.

While giving the update on Shadab's well-being after the match, Sussex's head coach Paul Farbrace said that the cricketer had a "bit of a sore neck" but was alright. He said that the doctors had felt it was best to take Shadab out of the game.

"They are both alright that's the most important thing," Farbrace added while referring to the two affected cricketers.

He said that a worse situation could have occurred but the players were doing fine now.

Due to the injury, Shadab did not come out to bowl, which gave Somerset a chance to effortlessly chase the 184-run target. He earlier faced eight deliveries and scored 9 runs powered by a six in the first innings.