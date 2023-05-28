Nawazuddin Siddiqui says 'mediocre actors are getting oppurtunities today'

Nawazuddin unveils 'nobody has ever invested INR 50 crore on him'

Nawazuddin Siddiqui, one of India’s finest actors, unveiled that nowadays only mediocre actors are getting opportunities in big-budgeted films.

According to Siddiqui, actors having money and powerful friends are only being prioritized today.

"Today, mediocre actors are getting attention because they have money and powerful friends who hype them up and create opportunities for them.”

“Because these mediocre actors have such powerful friends in the industry, we know that we cannot speak against them."

Meanwhile, the Sacred Gamed actor also revealed that may it be him, late Irrfan Khan or Manoj Bajpayee, nobody has invested INR 50 crore on them for a film.

“Be it Irrfan Khan or Manoj Bajpayee, nobody has made a big film with us. They keep calling us great actors, but no one has ever invested in Rs 50 crore on us.”

“When the same actors die, people call them the greatest actors ever. They don’t give them the respect they deserve when they are alive”, added Siddiqui.

On the professional front, Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s film Jogira Sa Ra Ra is sunning successfully in theaters across India. The film also features Neha Sharma, Mahaakshay Chakraborty and Sanjay Mishra, reports Pinkvilla.