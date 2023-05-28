Four children drown in Khairpur pond while trying to save friend

A representational image showing a diver. — Reuters/File

At least six children, including two siblings, drowned in ponds while two others were rescued by local people in two separate incidents in Sindh.

According to rescue officials, six children were playing near a fish pond when one of the children slipped into the pond in Waris Ujan village near Tando Masti Khan area of district Khairpur.

Subsequently, all five children jumped into the water in an attempt to rescue their friend. Resultantly, three more children, including two sisters, died in the incident while two others were rescued by local people and shifted to a hospital in critical condition.

According to the police, the bodies of three children have been retrieved from the pond and a search is underway for the fourth body.

In a similar incident in Rani Vero village near Diplo Town of district Tharparkar, two children were playing near a pond when they fell into it and drowned.

Later, their bodies were fished out by the rescue official and handed over to their heirs.