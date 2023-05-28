Prince Harry cuts a lonely figure in California: report

Amid the rumours regarding a rift between Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle it has been claimed that the Duke of Sussex cuts an increasingly lonely figure back home in California.



The claim was made by journalist Petronella Wyatt, daughter of the Late Queen Mother's confidant Lord (Woodrow) Wyatt.



She said, "Friends of mine who live near Harry and Meghan are always bumping into Meghan at parties these days."

She said Meghan tends to leave Harry at home. "Saves paying for a babysitter," Petronella said sarcastically.

The report came days after Prince Harry attended the coronation of his father King Charles.

The Duchess of Sussex stayed in California with the couple's children, Archie and Lilibet.

According to some unconfirmed reports in the British media, Harry and Meghan's marriage is on the rock.

The rumours regarding their strained relationship started circulating when the couple celebrated their fifth wedding anniversary.

It was also speculated that Harry promoted his explosive book "Spare" without Meghan Markle earlier this year.

The couple allegedly averted a road accident when they were recently chased by paparazzi photographers this month.

The incident happened after Meghan had received Woman of Vision Award in New York.

They couple did not show up at the Gracie Awards ceremony where Meghan was to receive an award.