Royals
Sunday May 28, 2023
Rose Hanbury steals Kate Middleton's style to win Prince William?

British socialite Rose Hanbury has found herself in the media spotlight several times after being linked to a rumour of an affair with king Charles III's eldest son Prince William.

Hanbury, wife of the Marquis of Cholmondeley, has been in the news of all the media and social networks for the last few months, and this is due to her alleged affair with Kate Middleton's husband.

Kate and Rose were once close friends but reportedly had a falling out. Rose and Kate then became more distant from one another. All eyes were on William's alleged mistress on the King Charles III's Coronation. 

She was among the attendees at the crowning ceremony, attracting attention of Kate and William with her appearance as she seemingly copied the Princess of Wales' style, wearing a similar outfit to the ensemble the Princess wore on the eve of the historic event.

Hanbury, who is the Marchioness of Cholmondeley via her marriage to her aristocratic husband David Cholmondeley, rocked a striking black and white ankle-length vintage dress by Ozzie Clark, similar to the smart white fitted dress and black belt that Kate had worn a day before.

The 39-year-old aristocrat also donned a pair of towering black £490 Bow Tie Pump 105 Aquazzura heels, which Prince William's wife previously wore during a walkabout.

However, some fans thought that Rose copied Kate to impress William amid reports of their alleged relationship, while hundreds of others believe that she paid a homage to the Princess of Wales with her style, seemingly quashing the reports of feud with Kate.

