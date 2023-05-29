 
Monday May 29, 2023
Sara Ali Khan unveils meeting THIS Hollywood star at Cannes 2023

Monday May 29, 2023

Sara Ali Khan is all set to collaborate with Vicky Kaushal in her next film
Sara Ali Khan revealed she met the heartthrob of Hollywood Leonardo DiCaprio at the Cannes Film Festival. 

Khan, not only revealed meeting DiCaprio, but also shared how her entire experience at Cannes. 

The Gaslight actress stated: “I think I learnt that every country has their own culture. Of course, we know this, but seeing it being celebrated. I was with actors from Saudi Arabia, Egypt, Lebanon, Paris."

"I even met Leonardo DiCaprio. I think ultimately despite all our national differences, in terms of regions, the passion that we all feel is the same. Truly, it shows me how cinema transcends all kinds of nationalistic boundaries."

Moreover, when asked which Hollywood actor she would choose to walk the red carpet with, Khan responded: “I think right now Vicky Kaushal is the only one I’ll say though you said Hollywood, but Ryan Gosling. Main hamesha aise hi karti hoon, main sahi jawaab deke bol hi deti hoon!”

On the work front, Sara Ali Khan was last seen in Gaslight with Vikrant Massey and Chitrangda. She is now looking forward to the release of her upcoming film with Vicky Kaushal, Zara Hatke Zara Bachke, reports Pinkvilla. 

