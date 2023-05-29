 
Showbiz
Monday May 29, 2023
Randeep Hooda loses 26kg to feature in film 'Swatantrya Veer Savarkar'?

Monday May 29, 2023

Swatantrya Veer Savarkar is expected to release by the end of 2023
Randeep Hooda lost almost 26 kilos to feature in a biopic film named Swatantrya Veer Savarkar.

According to the film’s producer, Anand Pandit, Hooda has a complete weight loss journey to prepare for the role in Swatantrya Veer Savarkar. He revealed that Hooda lost 26 kg to perform Vinayak Damodar Savarkar’s role.

Pandit revealed the Highway actor was so dedicated towards this character that he only consumed one date and a glass of milk every day for straight four months.

Not just that, he also shaved his head to look exactly like the OG Savarkar. The producer claimed that Hooda left no stone unturned while preparing for the role.

The Murder 3 actor shared the first teaser of his much-awaited film Swatantrya Veer Savarkar on the 140th birthday of the Indian politician.

Taking it to his Instagram, he dropped the teaser with a caption that read: “India’s Most Influential Revolutionary. The Man most feared by the British. Find out #WhoKilledHisStory @randeephooda in and as #SwantantryaVeerSavarkar In Cinemas 2023.” 

The sociopolitical film also marks as Hooda’s directorial debut. Besides Pandit, the movie is co-produced by Sam Khan, Yogesh Rahar and Sandeep Singh.

Randeep Hooda has also worked as co-writer for Swatantrya Veer Savarkar. The film is expected to go on floors by the end of 2023, reports News 18.

