Showbiz
Monday May 29, 2023
Web Desk

25 years of ‘Dushman’: Kajol admits she was scared of ‘Gokul’

Web Desk

Monday May 29, 2023

Dushman was a remake of the Hollywood film 'Eye for an Eye'

As Dushman turns 25, Kajol has once again taken to social media to revisit one of her old movies. The actress says it was “one of the scariest” films she has ever said yes to.

In the 1998 remake of the Hollywood film Eye for an Eye, Kajol played twins Sonia and Naina Sehgal. The plot of the thriller goes like this: Sonia gets killed after brutal physical abuse by the antagonist Gokul. Naina gets enraged and decides to avenge her sister. On her mission, she comes across blind and retired Major Suraj Singh Rathod, who then trains her to execute her revenge.

Revisiting the scary experience, Kajol tweeted, "#25years to Dushman. One of the scariest films I have ever said yes to or even watched for that matter. #AshutoshRana (Gokul) scared the crap out of me on screen and I’m sure out of all of you guys as well.”

She then thanked the director and producer of the film for making her feel comfortable while filming a bone-chilling story, “And a big thanks till today to #PoojaBhatt and #TanujaChandra for making me so comfortable with such an uncomfortable topic. It is still such an uncomfortable film for me to watch! #WomenRock #StillWorking #SanjayDutt #FabFilm."

Fans took to the comments to praise Kajol’s performance in the film, calling it "Her best performance in overall career."

Dushman got Ashutosh Rana the Filmfare award for Best Villain for his outstanding portrayal of the villain Gokul, whereas Kajol also got nominated for Best Actress in 1999.

