 
menu menu menu
pakistan
Tuesday May 30, 2023
By
Web Desk

Mercury in Karachi to soar, air to remain humid: Met Office

By
Web Desk

Tuesday May 30, 2023

A man holds an umbrella during rain as the child seated on a bicycle looks on in Quetta on March 29, 2023. — INP
A man holds an umbrella during rain as the child seated on a bicycle looks on in Quetta on March 29, 2023. — INP

The Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) said Tuesday Karachi's weather is expected to remain hot and humid during the next 24 hours with the maximum temperature to fluctuate between 35°C to 37°C.

The port city's temperature would drop to a minimum 29°C, while humidity in the atmosphere will remain at 78%.

According to the Met Office, forecasted rain with wind, dust and thunderstorm in Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, upper and eastern areas of Sindh, northeast Balochistan, Gilgit-Baltistan and Kashmir with some hailstorms and isolated heavy falls.

The federal capital will experience downpours accompanied by wind, dust and thunderstorm as well as isolated hailstorms.

According to the PMD, partly cloudy weather is expected in most districts in Balochistan; however, rain — alongside wind and thunderstorms — is expected in Quetta, Zhob, Barkhan, Sibbi, Chaman, Pishin, Noshki, Naseerabad, Qila Saifullah, Kalat, Lasbella, Khuzdar and surrounding areas.

In Punjab, the weather is expected to be windy and dusty with rainfall and thunderstorm to take over cities including Bhakkar, Mianwali, Dera Ghazi Khan, Multan, Sargodha, Layyah, Faisalabad, Sahiwal, Lahore, Gujranwala, Bahawalnagar, Rahim Yar Khan, Gujrat, Sialkot, Joharabad, Khushab, Bahawalpur and the Pothohar region as well as Galliyat and Murree.

The upper and southern parts of the province may witness isolated hailstorms and heavy falls.

In Sindh, there is a likelihood of rain accompanied by wind, dust and thunderstorm. Areas expected to experience this change in weather include Sukkur, Khairpur, Ghotki, Larkana, Mirpurkhas, Sanghar, Tharparkar, Umarkot, Kashmore and surrounding areas. However, the Met office said other districts of the province will remain engulfed in dryness.

Rainfall, as per the meteorological department, is also expected to leave cities in KP soaked along with wind, dust and thunderstorm. Cities to remain impacted include Dir, Swat, Chitral, Kohistan, Mansehra, Abbottabad, Haripur, Peshawar, Charsadda, Nowshera, Swabi, Mardan, Bajaur, Kurram, Waziristan, Kohat, Bannu, Tank, Karak and Dera Ismail Khan.

"Isolated hailstorm and heavy falls are also expected during the forecast period. In Gilgit-Baltistan, too, rain-wind thunderstorm is expected. Kashmir, on the other hand, will experience rain with wind and thunderstorm. The valley is also expected to get isolated hailstorm," the department added.

More From Pakistan:

Person who secured first position in intermediate was 'not college student'

Person who secured first position in intermediate was 'not college student'
PML-N to file review plea against Nawaz's disqualification: Sanaullah

PML-N to file review plea against Nawaz's disqualification: Sanaullah
Court allows man who killed daughter for ‘honour’ walk free

Court allows man who killed daughter for ‘honour’ walk free
Committee rejects PTI claims of women's 'sexual assault' in jail

Committee rejects PTI claims of women's 'sexual assault' in jail
JIT ‘summons Imran Khan’ in Jinnah House attack case today

JIT ‘summons Imran Khan’ in Jinnah House attack case today
Futile efforts to create rift between army, people will never succeed: COAS

Futile efforts to create rift between army, people will never succeed: COAS
NAB summons Sheikh Rashid in £190 million settlement case

NAB summons Sheikh Rashid in £190 million settlement case
Current situation not a 'big crisis for me', claims Imran Khan

Current situation not a 'big crisis for me', claims Imran Khan
British army chief arrives in Pakistan on 5-day ‘Defence Engagement’ visit

British army chief arrives in Pakistan on 5-day ‘Defence Engagement’ visit
PTI leader Yasmin Rashid sent to jail on 14-day judicial remand

PTI leader Yasmin Rashid sent to jail on 14-day judicial remand

ATC dismisses plea seeking medical examination of Khadija Shah

ATC dismisses plea seeking medical examination of Khadija Shah
Exodus of leaders won’t affect PTI vote bank, says Asad Umar

Exodus of leaders won’t affect PTI vote bank, says Asad Umar