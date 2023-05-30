Mercury in Karachi to soar, air to remain humid: Met Office

A man holds an umbrella during rain as the child seated on a bicycle looks on in Quetta on March 29, 2023. — INP

The Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) said Tuesday Karachi's weather is expected to remain hot and humid during the next 24 hours with the maximum temperature to fluctuate between 35°C to 37°C.

The port city's temperature would drop to a minimum 29°C, while humidity in the atmosphere will remain at 78%.

According to the Met Office, forecasted rain with wind, dust and thunderstorm in Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, upper and eastern areas of Sindh, northeast Balochistan, Gilgit-Baltistan and Kashmir with some hailstorms and isolated heavy falls.

The federal capital will experience downpours accompanied by wind, dust and thunderstorm as well as isolated hailstorms.

According to the PMD, partly cloudy weather is expected in most districts in Balochistan; however, rain — alongside wind and thunderstorms — is expected in Quetta, Zhob, Barkhan, Sibbi, Chaman, Pishin, Noshki, Naseerabad, Qila Saifullah, Kalat, Lasbella, Khuzdar and surrounding areas.

In Punjab, the weather is expected to be windy and dusty with rainfall and thunderstorm to take over cities including Bhakkar, Mianwali, Dera Ghazi Khan, Multan, Sargodha, Layyah, Faisalabad, Sahiwal, Lahore, Gujranwala, Bahawalnagar, Rahim Yar Khan, Gujrat, Sialkot, Joharabad, Khushab, Bahawalpur and the Pothohar region as well as Galliyat and Murree.

The upper and southern parts of the province may witness isolated hailstorms and heavy falls.

In Sindh, there is a likelihood of rain accompanied by wind, dust and thunderstorm. Areas expected to experience this change in weather include Sukkur, Khairpur, Ghotki, Larkana, Mirpurkhas, Sanghar, Tharparkar, Umarkot, Kashmore and surrounding areas. However, the Met office said other districts of the province will remain engulfed in dryness.

Rainfall, as per the meteorological department, is also expected to leave cities in KP soaked along with wind, dust and thunderstorm. Cities to remain impacted include Dir, Swat, Chitral, Kohistan, Mansehra, Abbottabad, Haripur, Peshawar, Charsadda, Nowshera, Swabi, Mardan, Bajaur, Kurram, Waziristan, Kohat, Bannu, Tank, Karak and Dera Ismail Khan.

"Isolated hailstorm and heavy falls are also expected during the forecast period. In Gilgit-Baltistan, too, rain-wind thunderstorm is expected. Kashmir, on the other hand, will experience rain with wind and thunderstorm. The valley is also expected to get isolated hailstorm," the department added.