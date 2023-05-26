Weather to get pleasant as rain expected in Karachi, other cities

A family walks during heavy rain in Rawalpindi. — APP/File

Weather in the country is expected to become pleasant as the Met Office has predicted more rains and relatively decreased temperatures from next week onwards.

According to the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD), the temperatures are likely to remain below normal across the country next week.

Areas, where wind, dust, thunderstorm and rain is expected, include Balochistan's Quetta, Zhob, Barkhan, Qilla Saifullah, Qillah Abdullah, Chaman, Pishin, Noshki, Naseerabad, Kalat, Lasbella, Khuzdar and Sibbi; Sindh's Sukkur, Dadu, Karachi, Hyderabad, Jacobabad, Shaheed Benazirabad, Mirpurkhas, Khairpur and Larkana; and Punjab's Layyah, Bhakkar, Dera Ghazi Khan, Rajanpur, Rahim Yar Khan, Bahawalnagar, Multan, Sahiwal, Khanewal, Okara and Pakpattan on May 28 (evening/night) and 30, the PMD stated.

Meanwhile, rain alongside wind, dust and thunderstorm with a few hailstorms and isolated heavy falls are expected in Kashmir's Neelum Valley, Muzaffarabad, Poonch, Hattian, Bagh, Haveli, Sudhanoti, Kotli, Bhimber, Mirpur; Gilgit-Baltistan's Diamir, Astore, Ghizer, Skardu, Hunza, Gilgit, Ghanche and Shigar.

Weather patterns will remain the same also in Chitral, Dir, Swat, Kohistan, Mansehra, Abbottabad, Haripur, Peshawar, Charsadda, Nowshera, Swabi, Mardan, Bajaur, Kurram, Waziristan, Kohat, Bannu, Tank, Karak, Dera Ismail Khan, Islamabad, Murree, Galliyat, Rawalpindi, Attock, Chakwal, Gujranwala, Sargodha, Sheikhupura, Faisalabad, Jhang, Toba Tek Singh, Nankana, Mandi Bahauddin, Khushab, Mianwali, Narowal, Sialkot, Kasur, Lahore and Jhelum with occasional gaps.

The meteorological authority added that downpour is expected in some places.

The Met Office has advised concerned authorities to remain alert to avoid any untoward situation during the forecast period owing to the expected dust and wind storm, as it may cause damage to lose structure and standing crops in Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Balochistan, Sindh and Kashmir from May 38 to 30.

It has asked farmers to remain cautious, while tourists have been advised to plan their activities accordingly. Meanwhile, the general public has been warned to remain at safer places during the dust storms/wind thunderstorm.

NDMA warns extreme climate events

Earlier this month, the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) warned provinces to gear up for extreme climate events including intensive heat waves, extraordinary snow melting, land sliding, flash floods, forest fires and cyclones, The News reported, citing an official letter from the disaster management authority.

The official letter informed all provincial governments of the extraordinary preparations needed to face probable extreme climate events between April and October.

Besides Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) Sindh, Balochistan and Gilgit-Baltistan (GB) were informed that PMD has forecast higher temperatures in northern regions and along the coastal belt during the period May-July.

Last Sunday, the NDMA also issued an advisory alert to all the federal and provincial departments concerned to ensure disaster preparedness measures after the PMD issued a rain-thunderstorm forecast from May 22-26.