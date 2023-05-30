 
menu menu menu
pakistan
Tuesday May 30, 2023
By
HSHaider Sherazi

Imran Khan serves Rs10 billion notice to Qadir Patel for 'disparaging, malicious' allegations

By
HSHaider Sherazi

Tuesday May 30, 2023

Health Minister Abdul Qadir Patel (left) and PTI Chairman Imran Khan. — PPI/AFP/File
Health Minister Abdul Qadir Patel (left) and PTI Chairman Imran Khan. — PPI/AFP/File

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan Tuesday served a legal notice seeking Rs10 billion from Health Minister Abdul Qadir Patel for his "disparaging and malicious" allegations against him.

The minister has been sued on account of the “dissemination and circulation of wrongful, baseless, false, misleading, erroneous, malicious and defamatory information/facts” during a press conference held on May 26.

The presser, as per the notice, was watched in Pakistan as well as all over the world through electronic media channels, YouTube, and various other social media platforms, while its details were also published in national and international newspapers.

The notice mentioned that Patel had, through his press conference, falsely, erroneously, dishonestly, unfairly, unethically and maliciously, asserted/alleged that Khan’s medical report indicated excessive alcohol consumption, no information about a fracture on his leg, and unstable mental health.

The PTI chief, in the notice served under Section 8 of the Defamation Ordinance, 2002, has asked Patel to retract his statements, tender an unconditional apology and admission to misstating information, pay Rs10 billion for defaming him and making false allegations, as well as refrain from repeating and making any further defamatory comments and remarks against him in the future.

The notice warns Patel to do the needful within 15 days or else Khan will initiate legal proceedings against him.

“The costs of such proceedings and the risk as to consequences thereof shall be entirely on your account,” the PTI chairman’s notice mentioned.

The money received in defamation, as per the notice, will be donated to the Shaukat Khanum Memorial Cancer Hospital and Research Centre.

More to follow...

More From Pakistan:

Imran Khan submits surety bonds in three cases

Imran Khan submits surety bonds in three cases
HEC shares scholarship for post-graduate studies in Germany

HEC shares scholarship for post-graduate studies in Germany
Mercury in Karachi to soar, air to remain humid: Met Office

Mercury in Karachi to soar, air to remain humid: Met Office
Person who secured first position in intermediate was 'not college student'

Person who secured first position in intermediate was 'not college student'
PML-N to file review plea against Nawaz's disqualification: Sanaullah

PML-N to file review plea against Nawaz's disqualification: Sanaullah
Court allows man who killed daughter for ‘honour’ walk free

Court allows man who killed daughter for ‘honour’ walk free
Committee rejects PTI claims of women's 'sexual assault' in jail

Committee rejects PTI claims of women's 'sexual assault' in jail
JIT ‘summons Imran Khan’ in Jinnah House attack case today

JIT ‘summons Imran Khan’ in Jinnah House attack case today
Futile efforts to create rift between army, people will never succeed: COAS

Futile efforts to create rift between army, people will never succeed: COAS
NAB summons Sheikh Rashid in £190 million settlement case

NAB summons Sheikh Rashid in £190 million settlement case
Current situation not a 'big crisis for me', claims Imran Khan

Current situation not a 'big crisis for me', claims Imran Khan
British army chief arrives in Pakistan on 5-day ‘Defence Engagement’ visit

British army chief arrives in Pakistan on 5-day ‘Defence Engagement’ visit