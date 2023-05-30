Imran Khan serves Rs10 billion notice to Qadir Patel for 'disparaging, malicious' allegations

Health Minister Abdul Qadir Patel (left) and PTI Chairman Imran Khan. — PPI/AFP/File

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan Tuesday served a legal notice seeking Rs10 billion from Health Minister Abdul Qadir Patel for his "disparaging and malicious" allegations against him.



The minister has been sued on account of the “dissemination and circulation of wrongful, baseless, false, misleading, erroneous, malicious and defamatory information/facts” during a press conference held on May 26.

The presser, as per the notice, was watched in Pakistan as well as all over the world through electronic media channels, YouTube, and various other social media platforms, while its details were also published in national and international newspapers.

The notice mentioned that Patel had, through his press conference, falsely, erroneously, dishonestly, unfairly, unethically and maliciously, asserted/alleged that Khan’s medical report indicated excessive alcohol consumption, no information about a fracture on his leg, and unstable mental health.

The PTI chief, in the notice served under Section 8 of the Defamation Ordinance, 2002, has asked Patel to retract his statements, tender an unconditional apology and admission to misstating information, pay Rs10 billion for defaming him and making false allegations, as well as refrain from repeating and making any further defamatory comments and remarks against him in the future.

The notice warns Patel to do the needful within 15 days or else Khan will initiate legal proceedings against him.

“The costs of such proceedings and the risk as to consequences thereof shall be entirely on your account,” the PTI chairman’s notice mentioned.

The money received in defamation, as per the notice, will be donated to the Shaukat Khanum Memorial Cancer Hospital and Research Centre.

