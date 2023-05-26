Medical report declares Imran Khan alcoholic, drug abuser, rules out leg fracture: Patel

Minister of National Health Services, Regulations and Coordination Abdul Qadir Patel speaking during a press conference on May 26, 2023, in this still taken from a video. — YouTube/GeoNews

Health Minister Abdul Qadir Patel Friday, citing details of former prime minister Imran Khan's medical report, said it indicated careless alcohol consumption, no information about a fracture on his leg, and unstable mental health.



Patel was informing media persons in Karachi about the former prime minister's medical report after he underwent an examination at PIMS hospital following his arrest on May 9.

At the outset of the press conference, the health minister, before sharing the details of the report, said that it was a "public document".

He said that the report does not have any details about the fracture on his foot, which Khan claimed he sustained following the November 3 assassination bid.

"He [Imran Khan] had a plaster on his foot for about five to six months, however, the medical report did not indicate any fracture," he added.

The minister said that the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chief's urine sample was also taken. He said that the initial report shows the presence of toxic elements and the excessive usage of alcohol and cocaine.

This is a developing story and is being updated with more details.