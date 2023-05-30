Strong govt has people's backing, not establishment's: Imran Khan

Former prime minister Imran Khan gestures as he speaks during an interview . — AFP/File

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan has said that a “strong government” has the people’s backing, not the “establishment’s support”.

The PTI chief in a jibe at the ruling coalition government, while addressing his supporters virtually on Tuesday, said that the country’s institutions are being destroyed as they have asked to break his party.

“Those institutions that were supposed to stop crimes have been tasked to end PTI,” he said and appealed that he be briefed on a “road map” for the future.

“What I have understood is that a new "kings party' is being made. Those who have left [PTI] are being added to that the kings party,” claimed the former prime minister who was voted out in April last year.

The Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N), he insisted, is losing support as people are not willing to attend its public gathering.

He also added that the PML-N is connected with all the “cruelty” that is happening in the country and wondered if this is the way that a coalition is supposed to take the country out of the mess.

“A strong government is one that has people behind it, not the establishment. Don't be under the illusion that gathering people and having the establishment’s back will help in getting rid of the [country's] problems.”

He went on to say that a government which comes through the people’s mandate can only take major decisions.

The deposed premier repeated that the country will not survive till the supremacy of law is established in the country.

In the address, he also responded to the PML-N and the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) response that they sustained much worse pressure. However, he also claimed that the cases that were pursued during his PTI’s tenure were created before they had come to power.

Khan also claimed during the time his party was in power they never picked up women or entered people’s homes.

The ousted prime minister also said that his “security head” has gone missing, adding that he will not back off from his stance.

“They are spreading fear so that we become slaves. They want to instill fear among the 50% population of the country. This is the time to struggle for Haqeeqi Azadi,” he said, adding that his wife's warrant was issued so that his wife can be humiliated.

“If they stand up and say that Imran Khan is a traitor, will people believe? It is a difficult time, sacrifices have to be made for freedom, I am ready. I will not accept their slavery in any case, the nation should also prepare,” Khan added.