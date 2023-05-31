 
menu menu menu
Royals
Wednesday May 31, 2023
By
Web Desk

Meghan Markle sees herself and Prince Harry 'against the world' in 'crucial fight'

By
Web Desk

Wednesday May 31, 2023

Meghan Markle is reportedly not willing to back down from her mission, despite her friends' insistence.

The Duchess of Sussex believes it is her and Prince Harry's fight with the Royals.

"A lot of their US friends are advising them to stop trying to take on the world," a source tells Heat magazine.

"But Meghan's saying they won't give up," they add.

The source added: "For Meghan it's crucial they don't buckle, no matter how tough it gets. It really is her and Harry against the world at this point."

This comes as a resurfaced statement of Prince Harry shows how the Duke of Sussex wanted out from the Royal Family even before he met Meghan.

He reportedly told biographer Angela Levin: "I spent many years kicking my heels and I didn't want to grow up,' he admitted.

"I felt I wanted out but then decided to stay in and work out a role for myself," he added, revealing he was motivated by his loyalty to his late grandmother the Queen.

More From Royals:

Kate Middleton planning 'biggest Royal Family coup' with Prince of Wales role

Kate Middleton planning 'biggest Royal Family coup' with Prince of Wales role
Kate Middleton shows her 'glistening diamond' face like 'performer': Expert video

Kate Middleton shows her 'glistening diamond' face like 'performer': Expert
Prince Harry's 2017 interview with Angela Levin - 'no one wants to be King or Queen'

Prince Harry's 2017 interview with Angela Levin - 'no one wants to be King or Queen'
Prince Harry wanted to be out of royal family before marrying Meghan Markle

Prince Harry wanted to be out of royal family before marrying Meghan Markle
Prince William and Kate Middleton are having marital issues?

Prince William and Kate Middleton are having marital issues?

Prince Harry's bombshell predictions about monarchy in candid chat with Angela Levin

Prince Harry's bombshell predictions about monarchy in candid chat with Angela Levin

Proof of Prince William's fondness for his brother Harry found

Proof of Prince William's fondness for his brother Harry found

When Queen Elizabeth's sister insulted Sarah Ferguson

When Queen Elizabeth's sister insulted Sarah Ferguson
King Charles wins hearts with his latest move at Windsor Castle

King Charles wins hearts with his latest move at Windsor Castle
Prince Harry on mission to wreak reputational damage to royal household?

Prince Harry on mission to wreak reputational damage to royal household?
Reason behind Prince Harry, Princess Anne 'surprise exchange' revealed

Reason behind Prince Harry, Princess Anne 'surprise exchange' revealed

Kate Middleton's 'convict cousin' shares interesting things about Princess of Wales

Kate Middleton's 'convict cousin' shares interesting things about Princess of Wales