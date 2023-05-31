Meghan Markle sees herself and Prince Harry 'against the world' in 'crucial fight'

Meghan Markle is reportedly not willing to back down from her mission, despite her friends' insistence.

The Duchess of Sussex believes it is her and Prince Harry's fight with the Royals.

"A lot of their US friends are advising them to stop trying to take on the world," a source tells Heat magazine.



"But Meghan's saying they won't give up," they add.

The source added: "For Meghan it's crucial they don't buckle, no matter how tough it gets. It really is her and Harry against the world at this point."



This comes as a resurfaced statement of Prince Harry shows how the Duke of Sussex wanted out from the Royal Family even before he met Meghan.

He reportedly told biographer Angela Levin: "I spent many years kicking my heels and I didn't want to grow up,' he admitted.

"I felt I wanted out but then decided to stay in and work out a role for myself," he added, revealing he was motivated by his loyalty to his late grandmother the Queen.

