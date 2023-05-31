Kim Kardashian found her next boyfriend? 

 
Kim Kardashian's rich dating life might add another member; however, the reality star is not in a rush.

"Kim isn't officially dating anybody, but there is somebody who she's interested in," a source confided to Us Weekly.

"So far, there have only been subtle flirtations between them, but they haven't gone out yet."

Last August, the Skims founder and Suicide Squad star parted ways after under one year.

"There truly wasn't drama between them when they decided to separate," an insider told Us, adding the pair's tight calendars left them very little time to spend together.

"They each have busy schedules and the distance made it hard. Kim travels a ton and it was hard for Pete to keep up, especially with his filming schedule."

In other news, Kardashian speaks out against ex-husband Kanye West's lies about her.

"Even through all of the craziness of everything that Kanye says about us, I never comment, I never post… he has made up the most insane narrative about you, and the tape, and we stay silent, we stay silent through all the lies."

Adding, "All of his shenanigans is gonna be far more damaging to the kids one day than my tape will ever be and I have to sit here and not say anything, ever, because I know one day my kids will appreciate that. And I know that is the best thing for them."

