pakistan
Wednesday May 31, 2023
Two terrorists gunned down by security forces in South Waziristan IBO: ISPR

A convoy of Pakistan army. — Reuters/File
  • Weapons and ammunition were recovered from the killed terrorists.
  • Sanitisation of the area is being carried out to eliminate terrorists.
  • Locals appreciate operation, express support to eliminate terrorism.

RAWALPINDI: Two terrorists were gunned down by security forces in an operation conducted in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa's South Waziristan district, the military's media wing said on Wednesday.

The Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said that security forces conducted an intelligence-based operation today in the general area of Dossali after receiving a tip-off about the presence of terrorists.

“During the conduct of the operation, intense fire exchange occurred between security forces and terrorists, resulting in the killing of two terrorists,” the ISPR said. It added that weapons and ammunition were also recovered from the terrorists.

The military’s media wing further said that the terrorists were “actively” involved in activities against “security forces and killing of innocent citizens”.

The sanitisation of the area is being carried out to eliminate any terrorists found in the area.

It also said that “locals of the area appreciated the operation and expressed their full support to eliminate the menace of terrorism”.

Last week, the security forces killed six terrorists during an IBO in South Waziristan, the military’s media affairs wing said.

According to a statement issued by the ISPR, the operation was conducted on the basis of the “reported presence of terrorists” in the general area of Kot Azam.

“During the conduct of the operation, intense fire exchange occurred between security forces and terrorists, resulting in the killing of 6 terrorists,” read the statement.

The ISPR said that the militants were involved in terrorist activities against security forces, extortion and targeted killing of innocent citizens.

