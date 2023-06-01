 
menu menu menu
Showbiz
Thursday Jun 01, 2023
By
|

Arjun Kapoor breaks silence on Malaika Arora's false pregnancy rumours

By
|

Thursday Jun 01, 2023

Malaika Aroras pregnancy rumours started circulating on social media in November 2022
Malaika Arora's pregnancy rumours started circulating on social media in November 2022

Arjun Kapoor, who is dating Malaika Arora for a while now, has finally reacted to his girlfriend’s pregnancy rumours.

In November 2022, rumours began circulating all over social media about Malaika expecting a baby with Arjun.

The Gunday actor did not react much over the rumours at the time, but he has now finally broken his silence.

Arjun stated: “Negativity is easier to do. I think it gets people to pay attention because that’s been building for a while. Listen, we are actors, our personal life is not always very private.”

“There is a certain amount that exists and you have to be okay with it already joining the profession."

"There might be that element that remains but I think we rely on you all to reach the audience.”

He went on to say: “We need you all to be at least cognizant of the fact that we are human beings. So, check with us once in a while if you’re going to write something that is very very important.”

“At least do that much and I think that was all that I did. It was more about that it should be checked; it should not be assumed. You should not put something that can be life-altering out there.”

Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora made their relationship Instagram official in 2019, reports India Today. 

More From Showbiz:

Govt to approach IMF 'immediately after budget' for new programme

Govt to approach IMF 'immediately after budget' for new programme
Rupee gains massively after new credit card settlement directive

Rupee gains massively after new credit card settlement directive
Govt extends gas tariff concession for export sector till June

Govt extends gas tariff concession for export sector till June
FBR likely to miss collection target of FY23

FBR likely to miss collection target of FY23
Petrol price slashed by Rs8 per litre

Petrol price slashed by Rs8 per litre
Pakistan wants mutually beneficial cooperation with Belarus: PM Shehbaz

Pakistan wants mutually beneficial cooperation with Belarus: PM Shehbaz
China resumes import of aquatic products from Pakistan

China resumes import of aquatic products from Pakistan
International financial institutions keeping an eye on Pakistani politics: Dar

International financial institutions keeping an eye on Pakistani politics: Dar
SBP allows dealers to buy dollars from interbank market for international card transactions

SBP allows dealers to buy dollars from interbank market for international card transactions
Gold prices rise in Pakistan after two-day decline

Gold prices rise in Pakistan after two-day decline
What could be the petrol price in Pakistan from June 1?

What could be the petrol price in Pakistan from June 1?
In crisis-hit Pakistan, rogue loan apps add to financial pain

In crisis-hit Pakistan, rogue loan apps add to financial pain
Pakistan slams IMF's 'intervention' in internal matters video

Pakistan slams IMF's 'intervention' in internal matters
Budget 2023-24: A fiscal roadmap to economic freedom

Budget 2023-24: A fiscal roadmap to economic freedom
Inflation to remain on 'higher trajectory', warns finance ministry

Inflation to remain on 'higher trajectory', warns finance ministry
Economic development, relief to masses govt’s priorities in budget: PM

Economic development, relief to masses govt’s priorities in budget: PM
Ishaq Dar ‘confident’ Pakistan to come out of economic crisis soon

Ishaq Dar ‘confident’ Pakistan to come out of economic crisis soon
Gold rate declines for second consecutive day

Gold rate declines for second consecutive day
France launching electric car battery factory to dent Chinese dominance

France launching electric car battery factory to dent Chinese dominance
In last-ditch efforts, PM asks IMF chief to revive bailout programme

In last-ditch efforts, PM asks IMF chief to revive bailout programme