Arjun Kapoor breaks silence on Malaika Arora's false pregnancy rumours

Arjun Kapoor, who is dating Malaika Arora for a while now, has finally reacted to his girlfriend’s pregnancy rumours.

In November 2022, rumours began circulating all over social media about Malaika expecting a baby with Arjun.

The Gunday actor did not react much over the rumours at the time, but he has now finally broken his silence.

Arjun stated: “Negativity is easier to do. I think it gets people to pay attention because that’s been building for a while. Listen, we are actors, our personal life is not always very private.”

“There is a certain amount that exists and you have to be okay with it already joining the profession."

"There might be that element that remains but I think we rely on you all to reach the audience.”

He went on to say: “We need you all to be at least cognizant of the fact that we are human beings. So, check with us once in a while if you’re going to write something that is very very important.”

“At least do that much and I think that was all that I did. It was more about that it should be checked; it should not be assumed. You should not put something that can be life-altering out there.”

Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora made their relationship Instagram official in 2019, reports India Today.