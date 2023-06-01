SC resumes hearing of petitions against law curtailing CJP's powers

A policeman walks past the Supreme Court building in Islamabad in this undated photo — AFP/File

ISLAMABAD: The eight-member larger bench of the Supreme Court has resumed hearing the petitions filed against the Supreme Court (Practice and Procedure) Bill 2023, which aims to curtail the suo muto powers of the Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP).

The apex court bench hearing the petitions is headed by CJP Umar Ata Bandial and comprises Justice Ijazul Ahsan, Justice Munib Akhtar, Justice Sayyed Mazahar Ali Akbar Naqvi, Justice Muhammad Ali Mazhar, Justice Ayesha A Malik, Justice Syed Hasan Azhar Rizvi and Justice Shahid Waheed.

The petitions challenging the constitutionality of federal legislation were passed by Advocates Muhammad Shafay Munir, Raja Aamir Khan, and Chaudhry Ghulam Hussain separately.

Yesterday, the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) too requested the top court to declare the act as ultra vires to the Constitution.

In the previous hearing, on May 8, the court had directed the Attorney General for Pakistan (AGP) Usman Mansoor Awan to submit the record of the National Assembly's proceedings on the judicial reforms.

Then observing that the case required further assistance and arguments from other parties, he said that the matter could not be concluded the same day and adjourned the court for three weeks.

The court had also issued notices to all parties involved in the matter, directing them to issue a response.

PML-Q’s response

Ahead of the hearing today, Pakistan Muslim League-Quaid (PML-Q) submitted its response to the apex court’s notice and requested that the court discard the petitions.

In its response, the party claimed that the Act would neither increase nor decrease the independence of the judiciary.

“Section 4 of the Act broadens the jurisdiction of the Supreme Court, and Section 3 does not curtail the exercise of the Judiciary's s 184(3) power,” the response stated.

It further said that section 3 simply calls for the chief justice to exercise the power of self-notice in conjunction with senior judges.

Instead, it submitted that the committee's use of suo motu powers to hear cases will enhance the public’s trust in the judiciary.

“Former Chief Justices Iftikhar Chaudhary, Gulzar Ahmed, Saqib Nisar used their powers proactively, and the results came in the form of Steel Mill, PKLI and Nasla Tower,” PLM-Q’s response said adding that such consequences could have been avoided by legislation such as the one under dispute.

The controversial bill

The bill aimed at regulating the powers of the CJP, was approved by the Parliament during a joint sitting on April 10.

The National Assembly, on April 21, notified the Supreme Court (Practice and Procedure) Bill 2023 as an act.

However, even before it became an Act, the bill was challenged in the Supreme Court, and, on April 13, the same bench hearing the case today halted its implementation, observing that the bill would not be acted upon in any manner till further order.

“The moment that the Bill receives the assent of the President or (as the case may be) it is deemed that such assent has been given, then from that very moment onwards and till further orders, the Act that comes into being shall not have, take or be given any effect nor be acted upon in any manner,” read the nine-page interim order issued on April 13.

In its order, the bench stated that the facts and circumstances presented here are extraordinary both in import and effect.

More to follow...