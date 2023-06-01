 
Thursday Jun 01, 2023
By
Zarmeen Zehra
|

Two soldiers martyred in terror attack along Pak-Iran border: ISPR

By
Zarmeen Zehra
|

Thursday Jun 01, 2023

A collage of martyred soldiers, Sepoy Inayat Ullah and Sepoy Hasnain Ishtiaq. — ISPR
  • ISPR says group of terrorists target security forces' post. 
  • Heavy exchange of fire ensued as soldiers responded gallantly. 
  • Sanitisation operation  launched in area immediately after attack.

RAWALPINDI: Two soldiers were martyred in a shootout by terrorists at a security forces post in Singwan — the country's bordering region with Iran — in the district Kech of Balochistan, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said on Thursday.

In a statement, the military's media wing stated that a group of terrorists targeted the security forces' post, but they were pushed back as the deployed troops were alert.

A heavy exchange of fire ensued as the soldiers responded gallantly, using all the available weapons.

"During the intense fire exchange, two brave soldiers, Sepoy Hasnain Ishtiaq, 34, and Sepoy Inayat Ullah, 27, embraced Shahadat while fighting bravely with the terrorists," the statement read.

Providing details about the martyred soldiers, the ISPR said that Sepoy Ishtiaq was a resident of the district Dera Ghazi Khan, while Sepoy Inayat was a resident of the district Jhal Magsi.

It said that a sanitisation operation was launched in the area immediately after the attack, while contact with the Iranian authorities had also been made in order to deny terrorists any opportunity to escape.

"Security Forces, in step with the nation, remain determined to thwart attempts at sabotaging peace and stability all along the borders in Balochistan," ISPR added. 

A day earlier, two terrorists were gunned down by security forces in an operation conducted in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa's South Waziristan district. 

The ISPR said that security forces conducted an intelligence-based operation today in the general area of Dossali after receiving a tip-off about the presence of terrorists.

“During the conduct of the operation, intense fire exchange occurred between security forces and terrorists, resulting in the killing of two terrorists,” the ISPR said. It added that weapons and ammunition were also recovered from the terrorists.

The military’s media wing further said that the terrorists were “actively” involved in activities against “security forces and killing of innocent citizens”.

The sanitisation of the area is being carried out to eliminate any terrorists found in the area.

It also said that “locals of the area appreciated the operation and expressed their full support to eliminate the menace of terrorism”.

