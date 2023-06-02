 
Friday Jun 02, 2023
Sports Desk
Pakistan lose Asia Cup final against India by 2-1

Sports Desk
Friday Jun 02, 2023

Indian players celebrating a goal against Pakistan — Asian Hockey Federation
In a major setback, Pakistan — after back-to-back wins — on Thursday lost the final match of Junior Asia Cup 2023 against arch-rival India by 2-1 in Salalah, Oman. 

India’s Angad Bar Singh's strike helped his team to the lead in the 13th minute. Araijeet Singh Hundal, just seven minutes after, scored another one for India and gave his team a comfortable two-goal lead. 

Ali Basharat scored for the Pakistan team after a pass from his teammate Shahid Abdul in the 38th minute.

Despite dominating the second half with attack after attack, the Men in Green could not break India’s strong defense.

India won the tournament without losing a single match, while Pakistan’s only defeat came in the final.

Pakistan’s Abdul Hannan Shahid won the Player of the Tournament award while Abdul Rahman was the top scorer of the tournament.

The two teams also played each other in the final of the tournament in 2015 in Malaysia where India came victorious with a scoreline of 6-2 against Pakistan.

With this victory, India has created a new record of winning four titles at the Men’s Junior Asia Cup. They had previously won the title in 2004, 20008 and 2015 while Pakistan won the tournament in 1988, 1992 and 1996.

It must be noted that The Pakistan junior hockey team has not received their daily allowance during the Asia Cup in Oman.

According to sources, the players and officials were supposed to receive $100 per day but that has not been the case due to lack of funds.

The Pakistan Hockey Federation (PHF) had requested Pakistan Sports Board (PSB) for funds numerous times before departing for the tournament, sources added.

The PHF also paid for tickets and accommodation of the squad out of its own pocket.

