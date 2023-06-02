 
menu menu menu
Royals
Friday Jun 02, 2023
By
|

Queen Camilla put foot down when grandkids requested THIS on birthday

By
|

Friday Jun 02, 2023

Queen Consort Camilla once touched upon the time her grandkids persuaded her to get her ears pierced.

Wife of King Charles III, who otherwise wears clip ons during occasions, was told to get a new change on her birthday.

Speaking to the British Vogue before she turned 75, the former Duchess of Cornwall confessed she told her grandchildren she would not get the piercings done.

She said: "No, I’m not going to give it to myself for a 75th birthday present.

"(The grandchildren) will try to persuade me, but nothing’s going to pierce my ears."

In the same interview, Her Majesty also revealed that she loved spending time with her grandchildren, especially her grand daughter, with whom she plays Wordle. 

Camilla said. "She’ll text me to say, ‘I’ve done it in three’, and I say, ‘Sorry, I’ve done it in two today.’ It’s very satisfactory when it tells you how brilliant you are."

Camilla was crowned Queen alongside husband King Charles on May 6, 2023 at the Westminster Abbey.

More From Royals:

Meghan Markle has 'nothing left to say' as new fame period begins video

Meghan Markle has 'nothing left to say' as new fame period begins
Queen Camilla put foot down when grandkids requested THIS on birthday video

Queen Camilla put foot down when grandkids requested THIS on birthday
Sarah Ferguson tipped to talks about Royal life with 'healthy sense of humour' video

Sarah Ferguson tipped to talks about Royal life with 'healthy sense of humour'
Sarah Ferguson wants 'boyfriend' as mutual divorce with Prince Andrew video

Sarah Ferguson wants 'boyfriend' as mutual divorce with Prince Andrew
Video: Queen Rania, King Abdullah II greet Prince William and Kate Middleton video

Video: Queen Rania, King Abdullah II greet Prince William and Kate Middleton

'The Crown' actor's dog named after Princess Diana's family

'The Crown' actor's dog named after Princess Diana's family

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle’s ‘poked the wrong bear’ with NYC stint

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle’s ‘poked the wrong bear’ with NYC stint
Kate, William join world royals in Jordan at Prince Hussein's wedding to Rajwa Al-Saif: Photos

Kate, William join world royals in Jordan at Prince Hussein's wedding to Rajwa Al-Saif: Photos
Kate and William gave special instructions to Digital Content Creator before Jordan visit?

Kate and William gave special instructions to Digital Content Creator before Jordan visit?
Netflix has no plans to renew contract with Harry and Meghan?

Netflix has no plans to renew contract with Harry and Meghan?
Prince Harry ‘doesn’t need to invent such things to get sympathy’ video

Prince Harry ‘doesn’t need to invent such things to get sympathy’
Kate Middleton, William turn heads as they attend wedding of Jordan's Crown Prince

Kate Middleton, William turn heads as they attend wedding of Jordan's Crown Prince
Prince Harry facing ‘terrible divorce pressure’: ‘He’s under siege!’ video

Prince Harry facing ‘terrible divorce pressure’: ‘He’s under siege!’
Prince Harry ‘never inherited’ Diana’s inner manipulator video

Prince Harry ‘never inherited’ Diana’s inner manipulator
Prince William rivaling younger brother Harry with YouTube deal?

Prince William rivaling younger brother Harry with YouTube deal?
Meghan Markle ‘obsessed' with her audition for the ‘most hard-done’ human

Meghan Markle ‘obsessed' with her audition for the ‘most hard-done’ human
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle’s divorce ‘a done deal’? pal spills the beans video

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle’s divorce ‘a done deal’? pal spills the beans
Meghan Markle is a ‘careful plotter’: 'Makes Harry think he can't succeed' video

Meghan Markle is a ‘careful plotter’: 'Makes Harry think he can't succeed'
Video of Prince William and Kate Middleton from Jordan hotel surfaces video

Video of Prince William and Kate Middleton from Jordan hotel surfaces

Prince Harry to miss his father once again in upcoming London trip video

Prince Harry to miss his father once again in upcoming London trip