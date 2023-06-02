 
pakistan
Friday Jun 02, 2023
Punjab govt rebuts fake notification asking employees to post patriotic tweets

Friday Jun 02, 2023

The Twitter App loads on an iPhone in this illustration photograph taken in Los Angeles, California, U.S., July 22, 2019. — Reuters
The Punjab government has turned down reports that it asked its public relations team to post patriotic tweets — after a notification went viral showing that the Directorate General Public Relations had asked its employees to do so.

The Public Relations Department of Punjab has denied accusations that the viral notification urging “all DGPR officers … to create their [Twitter] accounts with [Twitter ids] other than with their own or office names” was circulated by it, adding that "some elements want to fulfil their nefarious purposes under its guise."

“A letter from the Public Relations Department of Punjab is circulating on social media, which is completely fake in its text and structure,” the Punjab government announced on its official Twitter handle on Thursday.

The tweet further added: “The department has nothing to do with this fake office order. Some elements want to fulfil their nefarious purposes under its guise. There is no official stamp on this fake letter either.”

Recently, a notification allegedly from the department in question began to make rounds on social media, earning the ire of a number of tweeps.

“The competent authority has directed all DGPR officers posted at HQs office, Divisions and districts to create their tweeter accounts with tweeter Id other than with their own or office names. (For example "love Pakistan", "Pakistan Zindabad", "Beautyful Pakistan", "Pak Dharti", "Brave People" etc). The task may be accomplished till tomorrow on June, 02, 2023 positively. It may be treated as top priority. The new tweeter Ids may be shared with under signed at 0333-4969316 in box,” the notification read.

Various journalists and Twitter users reshared the document, coming down hard on the government for using state machinery to create Twitter propaganda.

However, the spelling inconsistencies along with errors in the dates written in the notification are glaring mistakes. Moreover, the document carries no stamp from the relevant bodies.

