Royals
Friday Jun 02, 2023
Kate Middleton, Prince William’s hilarious video from Prince Hussein wedding goes viral

Friday Jun 02, 2023

Kate Middleton, Prince William’s sweet video from Prince Hussein’s wedding goes viral

Princess of Wales Kate Middleton and Prince William attended wedding reception of Crown Prince Hussein of Jordan and his wife Princess Rajwa on Thursday and a sweet video of the British royals has taken the internet by storm.

Prince Hussein bin Abdullah married Rajwa Al Saif in a wedding attended by royals from across the globe.

The ceremony took place in the mid-century Zahran Palace in the capital Amman -- the scene of other key Hashemite kingdom weddings including that of King Abdullah II to Queen Rania and also that of the monarch´s father, the late King Hussein bin Talal.

A footage from the royal wedding has revealed a cheeky comment the Prince of Wales made to his wife Kate Middleton.

A candid moment between William and Kate has won the hearts of the royal fans.

In the footage circulating on social media, Kate and William are seen giving their heartfelt congratulations to the newlyweds, with a very long line of other guests queuing up behind them for the same reason.

As the Princess of Wales continues to chat with the bride, Prince William, clearly sensing that she was holding up other guests, telling her "chop, chop. Let's keep going."

Other notable guests included the Netherlands´ King Willem-Alexander and Queen Maxima, as well as Belgium´s King Philippe and Crown Princess Elisabeth and Danish Crown Prince Frederik and Crown Princess Mary.

