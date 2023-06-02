 
menu menu menu
pakistan
Friday Jun 02, 2023
By
Web Desk
|

‘Factually incorrect’: Justice Faez Isa refutes rumours about division within Supreme Court

By
Web Desk
|

Friday Jun 02, 2023

Senior Puisne Judge Justice Qazi Faez Isa (left) and Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Umar Ata Bandial. — Supreme Court website/File
Senior Puisne Judge Justice Qazi Faez Isa (left) and Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Umar Ata Bandial. — Supreme Court website/File

  • "Factually incorrect stories should not be propagated," urges Justice Isa
  • “...I can attest to the pain of being the brunt of sponsored false stories.”
  • Senior judge says he stands by his oath of office to defend Constitution.

Brushing aside rumours about division within ranks of the top judiciary, Supreme Court senior puisne judge Justice Qazi Faez Isa on Friday clarified that it was "factually incorrect" that he had internally created a separate group within the top court.

Justice Isa made the remarks while clarifying a false impression cast by a video clip from the oathtaking ceremony of the chief justice of the Federal Shariat Court held a day earlier. 

Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Umar Ata Bandial administered the oath to Justice Iqbal Hameedur Rahman as the chief justice of the Shariat Court.

The footage circulating on social media platforms cast an impression that the senior puisne judge did not greet the CJP during the event.

In a statement, Justice Isa said: “Immediately after the conclusion of the ceremony I went first to greet and I congratulate his wife where I met Justice Umar Ata Bandial and greeted him too.”

He went on to say that then he proceeded to greet Justice Rahman and later he went to talk to Dr Syed Muhammad Anwer, a former Aalim judge of the FSC, when Justice Bandial came to greet him too.

“Someone recorded this moment, and incorrectly added that I had not greeted Justice Bandial, even though just a few minutes earlier I had done so,” he added.

Justice Isa added, “Justice Rahman's wife wanted to introduce me to some of her family members, which was the reason I turned.”

The senior puisne judge said that erroneous interpretations have appeared in the media and requested that “factually incorrect stories should not be propagated, as they cause unnecessary and avoidable misgivings and harm”.

“My family and I can attest to the pain of being the brunt of sponsored false stories in the recent past,” he added.

“Ascertain its truthfulness carefully (before you spread it) lest you harm people through your own ignorance' (Al-Qur'an, 49:6),” he quoted a verse from the Holy Quran.

The top court judge further said, “I stand by my oath of office, to defend and uphold the Constitution of Pakistan and cannot concur with anything less. Garnishing facts to create a controversial narrative is damaging to the institution.”

“Let us not be detracted, let us work together to build a strong judicial system which focuses on the administration of expeditious justice," he concluded.

More From Pakistan:

PM Shehbaz Sharif leaves for Turkey to attend 'brother' Erdogan's inauguration

PM Shehbaz Sharif leaves for Turkey to attend 'brother' Erdogan's inauguration
‘Factually incorrect’: Justice Faez Isa refutes rumours about division within Supreme Court

‘Factually incorrect’: Justice Faez Isa refutes rumours about division within Supreme Court
Protest held in Karachi against Jibran Nasir's ‘abduction', demands safe release

Protest held in Karachi against Jibran Nasir's ‘abduction', demands safe release
PTI women workers deny reports of 'sexual assault' in jail

PTI women workers deny reports of 'sexual assault' in jail
KU students end protest after ‘picked up' student returns

KU students end protest after ‘picked up' student returns
PTI President Parvez Elahi re-arrested soon after release in graft case video

PTI President Parvez Elahi re-arrested soon after release in graft case
Ex-Punjab CM Usman Buzdar becomes latest PTI leader to quit politics

Ex-Punjab CM Usman Buzdar becomes latest PTI leader to quit politics
SC to take up JI’s 2016 petition on Panama Papers next week

SC to take up JI’s 2016 petition on Panama Papers next week
Jibran Nasir's 'kidnapping' case registered hours after he was 'picked up' in Karachi's DHA

Jibran Nasir's 'kidnapping' case registered hours after he was 'picked up' in Karachi's DHA
'Serious negotiations' only with PM Shehbaz: interior minister

'Serious negotiations' only with PM Shehbaz: interior minister
Punjab govt rebuts fake notification asking employees to post patriotic tweets

Punjab govt rebuts fake notification asking employees to post patriotic tweets
Outcome of meeting with Shah Mehmood Qureshi soon: PTI defector

Outcome of meeting with Shah Mehmood Qureshi soon: PTI defector
Lawyer Jibran Nasir 'picked up at gunpoint,' wife Mansha Pasha calls for prayers

Lawyer Jibran Nasir 'picked up at gunpoint,' wife Mansha Pasha calls for prayers
8-year-old girl raped in Islamabad

8-year-old girl raped in Islamabad

Pakistan yet to confirm PM's participation in India-chaired SCO summit

Pakistan yet to confirm PM's participation in India-chaired SCO summit
PTI’s Pervez Khattak steps down from party position

PTI’s Pervez Khattak steps down from party position
After Parvez Elahi’s arrest, PTI’s Asad Qaiser, Pervez Khattak ‘go missing’

After Parvez Elahi’s arrest, PTI’s Asad Qaiser, Pervez Khattak ‘go missing’
Imran Khan's 'rights abuses allegations' ploy to distract from May 9 riots: PM Shehbaz

Imran Khan's 'rights abuses allegations' ploy to distract from May 9 riots: PM Shehbaz
PTI President Parvez Elahi arrested in Lahore video

PTI President Parvez Elahi arrested in Lahore
Audio leak probe: NA body summons bank details of Saqib Nisar’s son

Audio leak probe: NA body summons bank details of Saqib Nisar’s son
PM Shehbaz to attend Turkish President Erdogan’s inauguration ceremony

PM Shehbaz to attend Turkish President Erdogan’s inauguration ceremony