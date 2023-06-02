‘Pakistan is top priority’: Zardari, Shujaat discuss unfolding political situation

PPP Co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari (left) calls on PML-Q President Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain. — Radio Pakistan/File

A day after making a major political gain in Punjab by “hunting” over 24 former lawmakers, mostly from the Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI), Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Co-chairman and former president Asif Ali Zardari on Friday called on Pakistan Muslim League-Quaid (PML-Q) chief Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain.

The post-May 9 political scenario, the country’s economic situation and other important issues were discussed during the meeting.

“Do not turn political grudges into personal enmity. Think about the country as our existence is linked with Pakistan,” Shujaat said in the meeting with Zardari.

The senior politician underscored the need for the welfare of the people, adding that “politics can be done later”.

“Reducing inflation should be the top priority of the incumbent government,” he asserted. The PML-Q leader urged all the political parties to play their role in recovering the country’s economy.

He added that the upcoming budget, scheduled to be presented on May 9, should be “tax-free” and urged the coalition government to increase the salaries and pensions of government employees.

On May 1, a large number of political figures including former members of the National Assembly and provincial assembly belonging to Southern Punjab announced joining the Bilaweal Bhutto-led PPP.

The announcement came after the lawmakers' meeting with Zardari at the Bilawal House.

The new PPP members include former MNA Qutub Farid Koreja, former MPAs Allah Wasaya Chunnu Leghari (father of former PTI MPA and Punjab cabinet member Khurram Leghari), Rasool Bakhsh Jatoi, Tehseen Nawaz Gardezi, Abbas Alamdar Qureshi, Pir Jaffer Muzamil, Abdul Ghafoor Arain, Amir Hyder Wattoo, Salman Ayub Mohal, Qasim Ali Shamsi, and Fariha Batool.

Zardari had welcomed the new additions to the party fold.