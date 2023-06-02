 
Friday Jun 02, 2023
English, Australian cricket boards concerned over ICC proposed financial model

Friday Jun 02, 2023

BCCI secretary Jay Shah (L) and BCCI president Roger Binny (R) - BCCI
English and Australian cricket boards have raised concerns over the International Cricket Council's (ICC) proposed financial model.

As reported by ESPNcricinfo previously, India’s new revenue share in the ICC's proposed finance model would stand at 38.5%, while England and Australia would bag 6.89% and 6.25% respectively. Pakistan is set to earn 5.75% of the ICC's projected earnings, which will come primarily through ICC’s $3 billion media rights deal for 2024-27. It will be voted on at ICC’s next board meeting later this month.

A huge share of BCCI has already raised eyebrows in the cricket fraternity. Multiple factions of the cricket community had serious questions about this "Big One" formula.

In 2014, BCCI alongside England Wales Cricket Board (ECB) and Cricket Australia (CA) planned to form the "Big Three" to rule the cricket world. However, the plan flopped as BCCI aimed at gaining maximum personal benefits.

Gradually, BCCI made its roots stronger by extending the Indian Premier League (IPL) followed by its franchise owners buying teams in different leagues around the world.

Now, BCCI is going forward to take complete hold of the cricket world. They have also planned to hire foreign players on annual contracts with Indian franchises having shares in almost every franchise league around the world.

While reacting to the ICC's proposed finance model, ECB and CA have written a heartbreaking letter to BCCI, reported ESPNcricinfo.

