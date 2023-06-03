 
Royals
Saturday Jun 03, 2023
King Charles reacts to Kate Middleton, Prince William Jordan trip

Saturday Jun 03, 2023

King Charles, who arrived in Romania on Friday, has reacted to Kate Middleton and Prince William’s Jordan visit.

The Princess of Wales and William attended the wedding ceremony of Crown Prince Hussein bin Abdullah of Jordan and Princess Rajwa Al Hussein, and delighted the royal fans with a stunning photo from the ceremony.

They took to Twitter and Instagram and shared their stunning photo.

They posted the photo with caption, “Celebrating the wedding of Crown Prince Al Hussein bin Abdullah and Princess Rajwa Al Hussein in Jordan yesterday.”

Buckingham Palace, on behalf of the King, retweeted Kate and William’s photo to show his support to the royal couple.

The monarch also pressed the heart button on Instagram.

Jordan´s Crown Prince Hussein bin Abdullah married Rajwa Al Saif on Thursday in a wedding attended by royals from across the globe.

The ceremony took place in the mid-century Zahran Palace in the capital Amman -- the scene of other key Hashemite kingdom weddings including that of King Abdullah II to Queen Rania and also that of the monarch´s father, the late King Hussein bin Talal.

