Meghan Markle’s husband Prince Harry ‘next in line to be ditched’

Experts have started speculating upon Meghan Markle’s possible divorce from Prince Harry and how “she isn’t one to back down once she’s made a decision.”



Sky New contributor Angela Levin weighed in on all these accusations against the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.

She started the chat off by saying, “The Duchess of Sussex is not one to back down once she’s made a decision.”

Especially considering “Her first husband Trevor Engelson only realised their marriage was over when she sent back her engagement and wedding ring in an envelope.”

“She is also determined to have nothing to do with her ailing father,” Ms Levin also added.

So “could Harry be next in line to be ditched?” because “he seems to have accepted an inferior position, while Meghan seems to be forging ahead.”

“She has not only stopped holding Harry’s hand and his free arm to keep him close, but stayed away from him when you imagine he needs the support most.”