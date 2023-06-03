 
Bad Bunny weighs in on social media hiatus: 'breathe better'

Bad Bunny has recently weighed in on taking a break from social media.

In a new interview with PEOPLE, the Me Porto Bonito singer revealed that it’s important to live a balanced life on social media.

“I've done it several times and when I come back to social media, I ask myself 'Why did I come back?’” said the 29-year-old.

The singer explained, “The truth is that every time I close my phone for a long period of time like a week — and there have been occasions where I've managed to stay off for a month — that’s when I feel best.”

The Puerto Rican rapper revealed that social media hiatus enables him to spend more time “outside” and “breathe better”.

“I even breathe better,” stated the singer.

He added, “But at the end of the day going on social media is inevitable, even if it's for one minute.”

Last year, Bad Bunny told Billboard that he was going to “take a break” from music in 2023

2023 is for me, for my physical health, my emotional health to breathe, enjoy my achievements,” he remarked.

