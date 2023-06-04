 
Showbiz
Sunday Jun 04, 2023
Web Desk

Kangana Ranaut blames herself for starting 'airport looks' trend in India

Kangana Ranaut claimed that she is responsible for starting the airport looks trend in India.

Taking it to her Instagram, Kangana dropped a series of pictures on her story while clarifying that she was the one to initiate this stupid trend.

She posted pictures of her airport looks. All the pictures featured her wearing western clothes.

The Fashion actor wrote in her first story: "Only person to blame for starting the stupid trend of airport looks.”

She also called herself a ‘victim of capitalisation’ in one of the stories.

Kangana, 36, wrote: “Brainwashed by magazine editors and fashion industry to look a western woman so that I only fill the pockets of international designers.”

 "Ashamed to repeat clothes always buying without any care about the impact of my choices on the environment.”

The Tanu Weds Manu actor wrote on her IG: “While I act like a bimbo, the system hails me as a fashionista to encourage me to promote more international brands while my own people like weavers and handicrafts men dying slow and steady death.”

“Then they shrewdly start to price tag everything I wear making it a vanity issue for me and guess what I fall for the trap now more than style it’s about brands even for a genuinely stylish person”, she added.

“Fashion brands make you work for them for free by just sending clothes and bags… they start to hijack cultures and tradition of an entire civilisation.”

Kangana Ranuat concluded the series of stories by writing: "Bye bye airport looks we have gone past that phase. Now it’s time even if I buy one piece of clothing, I ask myself how many Indians benefit from this!”

On the professional front, Kangana Ranaut is all set to play former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi in her upcoming film Emergency, reports India Today.

