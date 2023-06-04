 
Royals
Sunday Jun 04, 2023
King Charles makes major decision in a bid to slim down monarchy

Sunday Jun 04, 2023

King Charles is steadfast in his mission to slim down the monarchy as he decides to give up his Welsh home, per Express.co.uk.

The monarch named his “very special” property Llwynywermod, which is an old farmhouse which he refurbished with his wife Camilla after buying it in 2007 for £1.2million.

Llwynywermod was Charles’ base during his regular visits to Wales’, when he was Prince of Wales. Now that he has ascended to the throne and the title has been passed on to his eldest, Prince William, the monarch will rarely be able to use the property since his visits to the region would be less frequent.

Since, the Duchy of Cornwall was transferred to Prince William, the King has been paying rent for Llwynywermod, which is situated on a 192-acre estate.

According to the Telegraph, royal sources said the King remained “passionate” about Wales but had decided to give up the property because it was “unlikely” he would be able to use it in the same way as before.

One royal source said it was “an issue that needs to be addressed”, and that discussions are underway about widening public access to some of the properties to help make them pay their way.

Buckingham Palace confirmed that the King had given notice to the Duchy earlier this year that he would be giving up the lease, which is due to expire later in the summer.

Meanwhile, King Charles is also embroiled in a back and forth with his brother, Prince Andrew, who is refusing to leave the Royal Lodge, a 30-bedroom mansion.

The monarch’s disgraced brother, who was stripped off of royal due to his link in the Jeffrey Epstein case, has been asked to move into a smaller property, Frogmore Cottage, which was previously home to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.

