Royals
Sunday Jun 04, 2023
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry celebrate Lilibet’s 2nd birthday

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are celebrating their daughter Princess Lilibet’s second birthday today, Sunday.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, on June 4, 2021, welcomed their second child into the world, Princess Lilibet Diana Mountbatten-Windsor.

The California-based royal couple have reportedly planned a small get-together birthday party at their Montecito mansion.

According to a report by New Idea, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex will invite a few friends and their children to celebrate the special day of their only daughter.

The couple will be having a BBQ with the guests and their kids.

The publication, citing sources, reported, “No doubt she’ll be getting a truckload of presents. Meghan has fallen in love with Cartier’s absolutely divine music boxes.”

Prince Harry also wants to add more British books to the nursery of Lilibet and Archie that he used to love as a kid on daughter’s birthday.

Lilibet celebrated her first birthday in UK during Queen Elizabeth’s Platinum Jubilee celebrations.

Meghan and Harry had also shared photo of Lilibet on her first birthday.

The Daily Mail quoted a royal expert as saying after celebrating her first birthday party in Frogmore Cottage in Windsor, Lilibet’s second birthday will be an 'all-American affair'.

