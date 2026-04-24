Prince Harry's message to King Charles 'will always be part of royal family'

Prince Harry has spoken candidly about his ongoing connection to the monarchy in a new interview.

Harry said he will “always be part of the royal family” six years after stepping back from official duties in the UK.

In a rare on-the-record conversation with ITV News while in Ukraine, the Duke reflected on his current role, describing it as a continuation of the work he feels he was “born to do” focused on humanitarian causes.

When asked about the idea of being “not a working royal,” he pushed back on the label, saying he did not recognise the phrase.

He also spoke about the emotional weight of public life, saying that speaking freely in today’s climate can feel restricted and that he has sometimes felt “gagged” in what he is able to say.

The Duke also touched on wider global concerns during the interview, pointing to ongoing conflicts and public anxiety.

He said many people around the world want to see an end to war, calling instead for greater focus on peace and resolution rather than escalation.