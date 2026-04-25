Sydney Sweeney is turning on-screen heat into ratings millions

Sydney Sweeney who plays Cassie in Euphoria, has faced intense scrutiny over some of the series’ more provocative scenes.

Yet, while critics and commentators continue to weigh in, audiences are clearly still tuning in.

According to industry reports, the second episode of Season 3 pulled in a massive 8.5 million viewers across HBO and HBO Max within just three days of release, numbers that rival the season premiere and signal serious momentum.

In fact, the show has surged ahead of other major titles on the platform, even overtaking the medical drama The Pitt to claim the top spot on the streaming charts.

Sweeney, in particular, has become one of the most talked-about faces of the season, with her character’s storyline sparking both fascination and controversy.

The conversation has extended beyond fans, drawing strong reactions from public figures like Megyn Kelly, who criticised the show’s creative direction and its more extreme moments during a recent broadcast.

Created by Sam Levinson, he has never shied away from exploring uncomfortable themes, and Season 3 appears to be continuing that trend amplifying both its cultural impact and its ability to dominate headlines.

Meanwhile, Sweeney’s rising profile shows no sign of slowing down. Whether it’s her on-screen performance, brand campaigns, or the constant online chatter, she remains firmly in the spotlight.