Princess Kate and Anne to unite for Anzac Day Remembrance in London

Princess Kate and Princess Anne will lead senior royal tributes in London this week as the UK marks Anzac Day on 25 April, with solemn ceremonies planned across the capital to honour Australian and New Zealand service personnel.

Anne will begin the commemorations at dawn, attending the traditional service at Hyde Park Corner.

The early morning gathering is one of the most symbolic moments of Anzac Day in the UK, reflecting the quiet remembrance shared between Britain, Australia and New Zealand for those who served and sacrificed in conflict.

Later in the morning, the Princess of Wales will take part in the wreath-laying ceremony at the Cenotaph, the nation’s principal war memorial.

She will then join the service of commemoration and thanksgiving at Westminster Abbey, where veterans, dignitaries and representatives from the Commonwealth will gather in reflection.

Anzac Day, observed annually on 25 April, marks the anniversary of the Gallipoli landings during the First World War in 1915 and has since become a broader day of remembrance for all Australian and New Zealand forces who have served in military operations.

The UK’s commemorations are closely linked to those held in Australia and New Zealand, with services across London often attended by senior members of the Royal Family, government officials and representatives of the armed forces.