 
menu menu menu
sports
Sunday Jun 04, 2023
By
Sports Desk

Al-Nassr winger speaks about Ronaldo's attitude in training

By
Sports Desk

Sunday Jun 04, 2023

Al Nassr unveil new signing Cristiano Ronaldo at Mrsool Park, Riyadh, Saudi Arabia on January 3, 2023. — Reuters
Al Nassr unveil new signing Cristiano Ronaldo at Mrsool Park, Riyadh, Saudi Arabia on January 3, 2023. — Reuters 

Al-Nassr winger, Abdulrahman Ghareeb, opened up about star footballer Cristiano Ronaldo's attitude during training. 

According to Sportskeeda, Ghareeb revealed that Ronaldo — who joined the Saudi Pro League side in January for two and a half years — has a "fiery attitude" if he loses during training. 

Not long after the Portuguese football player joined Al-Nassr, he scored 14 goals in 19 games, helping the Knights of Najd challenge for the Saudi Pro League title.

"Ronaldo's life is very serious. He gets angry if he loses in training despite having won many European championships and individual titles. This is in addition to his early attendance at training before many others," said Ghareeb while speaking about Ronaldo's attitude. 

"I receive great support from Ronaldo. He stands by me greatly and he is the reason I attend training with great enthusiasm. I train with Cristiano, how can I not be excited?!"

However, the 38-year-old's side was knocked out of both the Saudi Super Cup and King Cup of Champions. It also lost to Al-Ittihad by five points. 

The five times Ballon d'Or winner has also decided to stay with Al-Nassr for next season. He clarified the reports suggesting that he was "unhappy" in the Gulf country and could join Bayern Munich or Newcastle United. 

"I think the league is very good but I think we have many, many opportunities to still grow. I think the league is good, it's competitive. We have very good teams, we have very good Arab players. The infrastructure I think they need to improve a little bit more," said Ronaldo. 

"The referees and the VAR system. I think they should be a little bit more quicker. I think other small things they need to improve, but I am happy here, I want to continue here, I will continue here."

Ronaldo will play against Al-Shabab in the group stage of the Arab Club Champions Cup scheduled to take place on July 20. 

More From Sports:

Al-Nassr winger speaks about Ronaldo's attitude in training

Al-Nassr winger speaks about Ronaldo's attitude in training

Karim Benzema to leave Real Madrid after 14 years

Karim Benzema to leave Real Madrid after 14 years

Naseem Shah shrugs off engagement rumours

Naseem Shah shrugs off engagement rumours
Enaam Ahmed finishes in top 5 in Detroit Grand Prix

Enaam Ahmed finishes in top 5 in Detroit Grand Prix
Pakistan accepts proposal to visit New Zealand for white-ball series: sources

Pakistan accepts proposal to visit New Zealand for white-ball series: sources
Barcelona secure historic Champions League victory over Wolfsburg

Barcelona secure historic Champions League victory over Wolfsburg
Ten Hag proud of Manchester United's strong season despite FA Cup loss to City

Ten Hag proud of Manchester United's strong season despite FA Cup loss to City
Eden Hazard exits Real Madrid after four challenging seasons

Eden Hazard exits Real Madrid after four challenging seasons
Lionel Messi all set to leave PSG at end of season

Lionel Messi all set to leave PSG at end of season
Sania Mirza gives major summer vibes in floral outfit

Sania Mirza gives major summer vibes in floral outfit
Former Indian, Australia cricketers vouch for Pakistani stars as top IPL picks

Former Indian, Australia cricketers vouch for Pakistani stars as top IPL picks
Is India trying to stop Pakistan from hosting ICC Champions Trophy?

Is India trying to stop Pakistan from hosting ICC Champions Trophy?
Shaheen Afridi, Zaman Khan continue to impress in T20 Vitality Blast

Shaheen Afridi, Zaman Khan continue to impress in T20 Vitality Blast
Virat Kohli saddened over Odisha train accident

Virat Kohli saddened over Odisha train accident
Rafael Nadal undergoes hip surgery, misses French Open

Rafael Nadal undergoes hip surgery, misses French Open

English, Australian cricket boards concerned over ICC proposed financial model

English, Australian cricket boards concerned over ICC proposed financial model
Pakistan’s Usama Mir impresses fans with all-round performance in T20 Blast

Pakistan’s Usama Mir impresses fans with all-round performance in T20 Blast
How does Cristiano Ronaldo feel about his time in Saudi Arabia?

How does Cristiano Ronaldo feel about his time in Saudi Arabia?
Adil Nabi determined to help Pakistan win World Cup Qualifier

Adil Nabi determined to help Pakistan win World Cup Qualifier
Messi's potential move to Inter Miami sparks excitement

Messi's potential move to Inter Miami sparks excitement
Swiatek continues dominant run at French Open

Swiatek continues dominant run at French Open