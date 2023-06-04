 
pakistan
Sunday Jun 04, 2023
By
APP

Pakistan calls for global action against ‘plastic pollution’

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif. — Radio Pakistan/File
  • Stakeholders urged to renew commitment in fighting against plastic pollution.  
  • PM reiterates Pakistan's unwavering commitment to combat plastic pollution.
  • Premier Shehbaz directs PM House to stop using single-use plastics. 

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Sunday emphasised the urgent need to combat plastic pollution under the global theme “Beating Plastic Pollution.”

In a message on the occasion of World Environment Day, the premier stressed Pakistan’s unwavering commitment to combat plastic pollution and embark on a journey of plastics reduction.

PM Shehbaz said that his government has taken several steps to take the country on the path to sustainable use of resources.

The government has prioritised the adoption of environment-friendly alternatives and is actively working on the Plastics Prohibition Regulation 2023 for Islamabad Capital Territory. This regulation will establish a comprehensive framework and timeline for phasing out single-use plastics, while also leading by example on a plan to reduce and then ban the use of single-use plastics by the entire federal government.

In a demonstration of the federal government’s commitment to reducing plastic waste in Pakistan, the premier has directed the PM House to stop using single-use plastics, which like the Ministry of Climate Change and Environmental Coordination, will lead the way in phasing out and restricting the use of Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET) bottles in Federal Ministries, Divisions across the board.

By doing so, the government aims to establish a sustainable and responsible approach to plastic usage and waste management, ensuring the protection of the environment and the well-being of future generations.

PM Shehbaz acknowledged that Pakistan has actively participated in crucial international and national level discussions to develop a comprehensive, legally binding instrument aimed at ending plastic pollution, with a target date set for 2024.

The government of Pakistan recognises the significance of ensuring inclusivity and equity within the agreement, emphasizing the need for the treaty to prioritize so that no one is left behind.

The prime minister also called upon all stakeholders, including citizens, businesses, civil society organisations, and the media, to renew their commitment to the fight against plastic pollution and preserving the planet’s biodiversity for future generations.

He emphasized the importance of empowering local communities, supporting recycling initiatives, and promoting a circular economy that minimises plastic waste.

