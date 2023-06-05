 
pakistan
Monday Jun 05, 2023
Two soldiers martyred in North Waziristan gunbattle

Pakistan Army troops in a military vehicle. — AFP/File
  • Gunbattle took place in North Waziristan district: ISPR
  • "Troops effectively engaged the terrorists' location."
  • Weapons, ammunition recovered from slain terrorists.

Two soldiers of the Pakistan Army embraced martyrdom while two terrorists were killed in a gunbattle in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s (KP) tribal district, the military’s media wing said on Sunday.

According to the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), an exchange of fire took place between troops and terrorists in the North Waziristan district on Saturday.

Troops effectively engaged the terrorists' location and two militants “were sent to hell, while injuring another two”, it added.

The ISPR said weapons and ammunition were also recovered from the slain terrorists.

However, during the intense exchange of fire, Naik Zaheer Abbas, age 38 years, resident of Khushab district, and Lance Naik Mairaj Ud Din, age 23 years, resident of Dera Ismail Khan district, having fought gallantly, embraced Shahadat [martyrdom], the military's media wing added.

Sanitisation of the area, it further said, is being carried out to eliminate any other terrorists found in the area.

“Armed forces of Pakistan are determined to eliminate the menace of terrorism and such sacrifices of our brave soldiers further strengthen our resolve,” the ISPR said.

A day earlier, two Pakistan Army soldiers were also martyred in a gunbattle with terrorists in KP’s Bannu district.

The ISRP had said in a statement that two terrorists were also killed in an exchange of fire in the Jani Khel area of the district. “Own troops effectively engaged the terrorists' location, resultantly two terrorists were sent to hell.”

