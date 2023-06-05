 
pakistan
Monday Jun 05, 2023
Web Desk

When is Eid ul Adha expected in Pakistan?

Web Desk

Monday Jun 05, 2023

A general view of bulls for sale at a cattle market, ahead of the Muslim festival of sacrifice Eid ul Azha in Karachi, Pakistan in this undated photo. — Reuters/File
As people gear up for Eid ul Adha, Climate Data Processing Centre forecast that the Zil-Hajj moon is expected to be sighted in Pakistan on June 19 (Monday).

The Met Office said that the moon will be born on June 18 at 9:37pm which could be sighted on June 19.

Consequently, the first Zil-Hajj will be observed on June 20 (Tuesday) and Eid ul Adha will be celebrated on June 29 (Thursday).

The Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee meets on the 29th of every Islamic month and makes the announcement after sighting the moon.

Cattle markets 

The Sindh government has issued a list of eight locations in Karachi where cattle markets will be set up.

In a notification, the provincial government stated that Section 144 was being imposed on setting up cattle markets in locations that were not authorised to avoid traffic congestion, unhygienic conditions, and security issues.

It further stated that the cattle market set up by the Malir Cantonment Board, which was previously located on the Super Highway, would be set up at Taiser Town this year.

The full list of authorised cattle market locations in Karachi is as follows:

  • Taiser Town, Northern Bypass
  • Malir 15, Asoo Goth
  • Cattle Mandi Landhi
  • Rice Godown, Landhi near Baber Market
  • Hamdard University near Manghopir
  • Moach Goth, Baldia Town
  • Cattle Mandi permitted by station commander in the limits of Clifton Cantonment Board
  • Cattle Mandi permitted by the president Karachi Cantonment Board in the limits of Karachi Cantonment Board.

The notification also authorised SHOs to register cases under Section 188 of the Pakistan Penal Code (PPC) against those who violated Section 144.

Separately, a spokesperson for the cattle market set up by the Malir Cantonment Board at the Northern Bypass had said earlier that security had been tightened around the area.

Contingents of police and Rangers have been deployed and eight security pickets have been set up on the route to the market, he shared. In addition, security officials have been posted on the main intersections leading to the market.

Every year, hundreds of authorised and unauthorised cattle markets are established across the country weeks ahead of Eid ul Adha as people rush to buy the best, most beautiful sacrificial animals. 

