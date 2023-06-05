 
menu menu menu
pakistan
Monday Jun 05, 2023
By
Web Desk

IHC declares arrest of PTI's Shehryar Afridi ‘unlawful and void’

By
Web Desk

Monday Jun 05, 2023

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf leader Shehryar Afridi. — Radio Pakistan/File
Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf leader Shehryar Afridi. — Radio Pakistan/File  

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Monday declared as “unlawful and void” the arrest of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) senior leader and former state minister for interior Shehryar Afridi by the Islamabad police.

Afridi along with his wife was picked up on May 16 from his residence in Islamabad under Section 3 of Maintenance of Public Order (MPO) Ordinance 1960, which enables the government to arrest persons “acting in any manner prejudicial to public safety”. His wife, however, was released later on the orders of the IHC.

On May 30, Afridi was briefly released on completion of his “house arrest” period under the MPO. The police arrested him shortly after being released from Rawalpindi’s Adiala jail as the Rawalpindi deputy commissioner had extended Afridi’s house arrest under MPO for another 15 days.

In the meantime, a petition was filed in the IHC challenging his arrest and seeking better facilities for the former state minister.

After hearing arguments from both sides, IHC judge Arbab Muhammad Tahir, in his verdict, said: “The detention orders issued by the District Magistrate, Islamabad under the MPO against the Petitioners was a result of arbitrary exercise of jurisdiction, excessive use of lawful authority and issued without applying judicious mind.”


“The said detention orders, therefore, cannot be validated by this court and are, therefore, declared unlawful and issued while excessively using his lawful authority by the District Magistrate, ICT,” it added.

Afridi will be deemed to have been arrested in the criminal case registered against him, the judge noted and directed the police to produce him before the judicial magistrate in Islamabad forthwith.

In addition to this, the IHC ordered the Margalla police to return the mobile phone of Afridi’s wife, which was taken into custody by the police officials during her arrest.

The conduct of the district magistrate and the Incharge Police Station Margalla in the case was “deprecated”, observed the court.

“In case the petitioner is not produced before the court of competent jurisdiction at Islamabad till 07.06.2023, the petition seeking initiation of proceedings under the Contempt of Court Ordinance shall stand revived and the respondents shall appear in person to explain as to why contempt proceedings may not be initiated against them for misleading this Court in order to hinder the course of justice,” warned the judge.

More From Pakistan:

IHC declares arrest of PTI's Shehryar Afridi ‘unlawful and void’

IHC declares arrest of PTI's Shehryar Afridi ‘unlawful and void’
PM Office to 'strictly use only refillable water containers' from today onwards

PM Office to 'strictly use only refillable water containers' from today onwards
Jahangir Tareen won't harm PML-N, party should remain calm: Rana Sanaullah

Jahangir Tareen won't harm PML-N, party should remain calm: Rana Sanaullah
Soldier martyred in exchange of fire with terrorists in South Waziristan

Soldier martyred in exchange of fire with terrorists in South Waziristan
Supreme Court won’t interfere in economic affairs, says CJP Bandial

Supreme Court won’t interfere in economic affairs, says CJP Bandial
Pakistan, Iraq agree to boost bilateral cooperation in diverse fields

Pakistan, Iraq agree to boost bilateral cooperation in diverse fields
Peshawar BRT services likely to shut down from Wednesday video

Peshawar BRT services likely to shut down from Wednesday
Imran Khan, 'hiding in bunker', to be made an example for May 9 mayhem: Maryam Nawaz video

Imran Khan, 'hiding in bunker', to be made an example for May 9 mayhem: Maryam Nawaz
Summer camps banned in Lahore private schools

Summer camps banned in Lahore private schools

Global action urged to contain searing heatwaves in Pakistan

Global action urged to contain searing heatwaves in Pakistan
PPP picks Murtaza Wahab as Karachi mayor candidate

PPP picks Murtaza Wahab as Karachi mayor candidate
President directs COMSATS to let student complete degree

President directs COMSATS to let student complete degree
Cyclone 'in the making' could hit Karachi

Cyclone 'in the making' could hit Karachi
When is Eid ul Adha expected in Pakistan?

When is Eid ul Adha expected in Pakistan?
'Every case will be dealt with due process under law': PM on PTI's rights abuse propaganda

'Every case will be dealt with due process under law': PM on PTI's rights abuse propaganda
'I'm in contact with PTI chief, stand with party,' says Asad Qaiser

'I'm in contact with PTI chief, stand with party,' says Asad Qaiser
PIA's Roosevelt Hotel leased to NY govt for 3 years against $220m

PIA's Roosevelt Hotel leased to NY govt for 3 years against $220m
Asad Umar 'in touch' with Fawad Chaudhry, not Jahangir Tareen

Asad Umar 'in touch' with Fawad Chaudhry, not Jahangir Tareen
PTI urges US lawmaker to sponsor bill tying Pakistan's military aid to human rights situation

PTI urges US lawmaker to sponsor bill tying Pakistan's military aid to human rights situation
Govt seeking 'Unified Traffic System' for better road saftey

Govt seeking 'Unified Traffic System' for better road saftey
PTI defectors led by Hashim Dogar form 'Democrats' group

PTI defectors led by Hashim Dogar form 'Democrats' group