PM Office to 'strictly use only refillable water containers' from today onwards

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif. — AFP/File

On World Environment Day, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif directed his office and federal government entities to “strictly use only refillable water containers” as a reflection of his government’s “commitment to fighting pollution”.

The premier issued the directives while announcing the federal cabinet’s approval of the “Single Use Plastics Prohibition Regulations 2023”. He added that it would kick-start the country’s “journey to reduce plastic waste”.

“The new regulation will phase out single-use plastic items throughout Islamabad. We will also be introducing an action plan for its implementation,” PM Shehbaz added.

The premier also urged all provincial governments and the public at large to join the Centre “in reducing and help to beat plastic pollution in Pakistan”.

World Environment Day is an initiative led by the United Nations Environment Programme (UNEP) and held annually on June 5 since 1973.

“World Environment Day is the largest global platform for environmental public outreach and is celebrated by millions of people across the world,” says the UN. This year’s host for the day is Côte D'Ivoire.

‘Plastic pollution’: Pakistan calls for global action

Earlier today, in a message on the occasion of World Environment Day, PM Shehbaz emphasised the urgent need to combat plastic pollution under the global theme “Beating Plastic Pollution”.

He stressed Pakistan’s unwavering commitment to combat plastic pollution and embark on a journey of plastics reduction.

He said that his government has taken several steps to take the country on the path to sustainable use of resources.

PM Shehbaz acknowledged that Pakistan has actively participated in crucial international and national level discussions to develop a comprehensive, legally binding instrument aimed at ending plastic pollution, with a target date set for 2024.



The government of Pakistan recognises the significance of ensuring inclusivity and equity within the agreement, emphasizing the need for the treaty to prioritize so that no one is left behind.

The prime minister also called upon all stakeholders, including citizens, businesses, civil society organisations, and the media, to renew their commitment to the fight against plastic pollution and preserving the planet’s biodiversity for future generations.

He emphasised the importance of empowering local communities, supporting recycling initiatives, and promoting a circular economy that minimises plastic waste.