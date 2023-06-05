 
menu menu menu
pakistan
Monday Jun 05, 2023
By
Web Desk

PM Office to 'strictly use only refillable water containers' from today onwards

By
Web Desk

Monday Jun 05, 2023

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif. — AFP/File
Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif. — AFP/File

On World Environment Day, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif directed his office and federal government entities to “strictly use only refillable water containers” as a reflection of his government’s “commitment to fighting pollution”.

The premier issued the directives while announcing the federal cabinet’s approval of the “Single Use Plastics Prohibition Regulations 2023”. He added that it would kick-start the country’s “journey to reduce plastic waste”.

“The new regulation will phase out single-use plastic items throughout Islamabad. We will also be introducing an action plan for its implementation,” PM Shehbaz added.

The premier also urged all provincial governments and the public at large to join the Centre “in reducing and help to beat plastic pollution in Pakistan”.

World Environment Day is an initiative led by the United Nations Environment Programme (UNEP) and held annually on June 5 since 1973.

“World Environment Day is the largest global platform for environmental public outreach and is celebrated by millions of people across the world,” says the UN. This year’s host for the day is Côte D'Ivoire.

‘Plastic pollution’: Pakistan calls for global action

Earlier today, in a message on the occasion of World Environment Day, PM Shehbaz emphasised the urgent need to combat plastic pollution under the global theme “Beating Plastic Pollution”.

He stressed Pakistan’s unwavering commitment to combat plastic pollution and embark on a journey of plastics reduction.

He said that his government has taken several steps to take the country on the path to sustainable use of resources.

PM Shehbaz acknowledged that Pakistan has actively participated in crucial international and national level discussions to develop a comprehensive, legally binding instrument aimed at ending plastic pollution, with a target date set for 2024.

The government of Pakistan recognises the significance of ensuring inclusivity and equity within the agreement, emphasizing the need for the treaty to prioritize so that no one is left behind.

The prime minister also called upon all stakeholders, including citizens, businesses, civil society organisations, and the media, to renew their commitment to the fight against plastic pollution and preserving the planet’s biodiversity for future generations.

He emphasised the importance of empowering local communities, supporting recycling initiatives, and promoting a circular economy that minimises plastic waste.

More From Pakistan:

IHC declares arrest of PTI's Shehryar Afridi ‘unlawful and void’

IHC declares arrest of PTI's Shehryar Afridi ‘unlawful and void’
PM Office to 'strictly use only refillable water containers' from today onwards

PM Office to 'strictly use only refillable water containers' from today onwards
Jahangir Tareen won't harm PML-N, party should remain calm: Rana Sanaullah

Jahangir Tareen won't harm PML-N, party should remain calm: Rana Sanaullah
Soldier martyred in exchange of fire with terrorists in South Waziristan

Soldier martyred in exchange of fire with terrorists in South Waziristan
Supreme Court won’t interfere in economic affairs, says CJP Bandial

Supreme Court won’t interfere in economic affairs, says CJP Bandial
Pakistan, Iraq agree to boost bilateral cooperation in diverse fields

Pakistan, Iraq agree to boost bilateral cooperation in diverse fields
Peshawar BRT services likely to shut down from Wednesday video

Peshawar BRT services likely to shut down from Wednesday
Imran Khan, 'hiding in bunker', to be made an example for May 9 mayhem: Maryam Nawaz video

Imran Khan, 'hiding in bunker', to be made an example for May 9 mayhem: Maryam Nawaz
Summer camps banned in Lahore private schools

Summer camps banned in Lahore private schools

Global action urged to contain searing heatwaves in Pakistan

Global action urged to contain searing heatwaves in Pakistan
PPP picks Murtaza Wahab as Karachi mayor candidate

PPP picks Murtaza Wahab as Karachi mayor candidate
President directs COMSATS to let student complete degree

President directs COMSATS to let student complete degree
Cyclone 'in the making' could hit Karachi

Cyclone 'in the making' could hit Karachi
When is Eid ul Adha expected in Pakistan?

When is Eid ul Adha expected in Pakistan?
'Every case will be dealt with due process under law': PM on PTI's rights abuse propaganda

'Every case will be dealt with due process under law': PM on PTI's rights abuse propaganda
'I'm in contact with PTI chief, stand with party,' says Asad Qaiser

'I'm in contact with PTI chief, stand with party,' says Asad Qaiser
PIA's Roosevelt Hotel leased to NY govt for 3 years against $220m

PIA's Roosevelt Hotel leased to NY govt for 3 years against $220m
Asad Umar 'in touch' with Fawad Chaudhry, not Jahangir Tareen

Asad Umar 'in touch' with Fawad Chaudhry, not Jahangir Tareen
PTI urges US lawmaker to sponsor bill tying Pakistan's military aid to human rights situation

PTI urges US lawmaker to sponsor bill tying Pakistan's military aid to human rights situation
Govt seeking 'Unified Traffic System' for better road saftey

Govt seeking 'Unified Traffic System' for better road saftey
PTI defectors led by Hashim Dogar form 'Democrats' group

PTI defectors led by Hashim Dogar form 'Democrats' group