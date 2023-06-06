 
Tuesday Jun 06, 2023
Naseeruddin Shah comes under fire for false claims about Sindhi language

Naseeruddin Shah attends book launch of "The Village of Pointless Conversation" in 2016. — AFP

Indian actor Naseeruddin Shah found himself at the centre of a controversy following his claims that the Sindhi language is not spoken in Pakistan anymore. 

Speaking about his latest TV series Taj in a promotional interview, he claimed, “They [Pakistan] have Balochi, they have Bari, they have Siraiki and they have Pushto. Sindhi is, of course, no longer spoken in Pakistan." 

His comments did not sit well with Pakistanis and for all the right reasons as it is one of the widely spoken languages in the country. 

Many social media users were angry at him for being ignorant of Sindhi including Pakistani actress Mansha Pasha. 

"As a proud Sindhi who speaks the language within her household, I beg to differ," wrote Pasha, who is the wife of well-known lawyer and rights activist Jibran Nasir. 

His comments drew ire from netizens who started commenting in Sindhi on the post, saying that Shah was being "ignorant". 

Some of the users made jokes about his statements.


